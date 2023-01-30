Inspired shares up as annual revenue expected to jump

Inspired PLC - Preston, England-based energy advisory and sustainability services provider - Expects a strong trading performance for 2022, with revenue estimated to be about 30% ahead of 2022 at GBP88.0 million. This reflects "the higher than expected growth in Optimisation Services," Inspired says. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be 6% ahead year-on-year at GBP21.0 million. In 2021, revenue was GBP67.9 million, and adjusted Ebitda was GBP19.8 million.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Dickinson says: "I am delighted with the group's excellent operational and financial performance, exceeding expectations in revenue growth and delivering Ebitda and net debt in line with market expectations, with strong cash generation in H2 2022."

Back in September, Inspired had reported a surge in pretax profit to GBP2.4 million for the six months to June 30, from GBP935,000 a year earlier, as revenue rose by 24% to GBP40.4 million from GBP32.6 million.

The company aims to release its 2022 results on March 29.

Current stock price: 10.00 pence each, up 9.3% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 46%

