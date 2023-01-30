Advanced search
    INSE   GB00B5TZC716

INSPIRED PLC

(INSE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:29:06 2023-01-30 am EST
9.550 GBX   +4.37%
06:38aInspired shares up as annual revenue expected to jump
AN
2022INSPIRED PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Earnings Flash (INSE.L) INSPIRED Posts H1 EPS GBX0.18
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inspired shares up as annual revenue expected to jump

01/30/2023 | 06:38am EST
Inspired PLC - Preston, England-based energy advisory and sustainability services provider - Expects a strong trading performance for 2022, with revenue estimated to be about 30% ahead of 2022 at GBP88.0 million. This reflects "the higher than expected growth in Optimisation Services," Inspired says. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is expected to be 6% ahead year-on-year at GBP21.0 million. In 2021, revenue was GBP67.9 million, and adjusted Ebitda was GBP19.8 million.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Dickinson says: "I am delighted with the group's excellent operational and financial performance, exceeding expectations in revenue growth and delivering Ebitda and net debt in line with market expectations, with strong cash generation in H2 2022."

Back in September, Inspired had reported a surge in pretax profit to GBP2.4 million for the six months to June 30, from GBP935,000 a year earlier, as revenue rose by 24% to GBP40.4 million from GBP32.6 million.

The company aims to release its 2022 results on March 29.

Current stock price: 10.00 pence each, up 9.3% on Monday morning in London

12-month change: down 46%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 82,0 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 7,10 M 8,79 M 8,79 M
Net Debt 2022 37,2 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 89,3 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart INSPIRED PLC
Duration : Period :
Inspired Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPIRED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,15 GBX
Average target price 22,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 140%
Managers and Directors
Mark Dickinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Anthony Connor Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Richard S. Logan Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Elisabeth Flannigan Independent Non-Executive Director
Dianne Gillian Davies Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRED PLC33.58%111
CINTAS CORPORATION-3.18%44 436
TELEPERFORMANCE SE14.01%16 281
EDENRED SE-1.69%13 532
BUREAU VERITAS SA7.52%12 996
LG CORP.7.43%10 727