The convoy's message has been undercut in recent weeks as major U.S. cities have rolled back mask mandates and other restrictions related to COVID-19, which has led to more than 950,000 deaths in the United States since 2020 but has been mitigated with vaccines and therapeutics. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, signaled in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday that the country was entering a new, more controlled phase of the pandemic without business lockdowns or school closures.