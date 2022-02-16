Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Inspired Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INSE   GB00B5TZC716

INSPIRED PLC

(INSE)
News 
Summary

New Zealand COVID vaccine protesters defy police ultimatum to leave parliament

02/16/2022 | 12:44am EST
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters gather to demonstrate in front of the parliament building, in Wellington

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - An anti-vaccine mandate protest outside New Zealand's parliament swelled in numbers on Wednesday, with hundreds of people ignoring a warning from police that their vehicles would be towed away if they did not leave voluntarily.

Inspired by truckers' demonstrations in Canada, protesters have blocked several roads around Wellington's 'Beehive' parliament for nine days with trucks, vans and motorcycles, and camped out on the lawns in front of the distinctive building.

"There has been an influx of protesters at Parliament today, including children. However, the crowd had been orderly," Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers told reporters, estimating there were about 450 vehicles blocking the site.

"This is a very complex situation and we are mindful of the tactics we need to take so that the situation is not escalated," Chambers added.

Police gave protesters an ultimatum on Tuesday to move out or officials would start towing and seizing vehicles.

Chambers said on Wednesday police had made some progress in engaging with protest leaders and about a dozen vehicles had left voluntarily.

The protest started as a stand against COVID-19 vaccine mandates but those demonstrators have been joined by groups calling for an end to pandemic restrictions as well some drawing attention to other social issues like censorship and rights of the ethnic Maori community. At the peak of the protest, thousands of demonstrators were estimated to be involved.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has referred to the demonstrations as an "imported" phenomenon and rejected calls to remove all restrictions at a time New Zealand is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

New daily cases are at a pandemic peak, with more than 1,100 reported on Wednesday after some restrictions were eased this month.

A country of five million people, New Zealand has some of the lowest COVID-19 case numbers in the world, largely due to tough coronavirus border curbs and social restrictions. It has reported a total of around 22,300 infections, including 53 deaths.

The country's borders are still closed, with tens of thousands of expatriate New Zealanders cut off from families.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; editing by Jane Wardell)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 68,1 M 92,2 M 92,2 M
Net income 2021 4,70 M 6,36 M 6,36 M
Net Debt 2021 33,1 M 44,8 M 44,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 175 M 238 M 238 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart INSPIRED PLC
Duration : Period :
Inspired Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPIRED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,00 GBX
Average target price 24,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark Dickinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Anthony Connor Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard S. Logan Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Elisabeth Flannigan Independent Non-Executive Director
Dianne Gillian Davies Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRED PLC-1.37%238
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.76%38 433
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-18.27%21 271
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.00%12 527
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-6.82%11 249
EDENRED SE-5.45%10 802