'People's Convoy' trucking protest rolls onto Capital Beltway

Hundreds of vehicles gathered on Friday and Saturday at the Hagerstown Speedway, a racetrack in Maryland about 80 miles northwest of downtown Washington.

On Sunday morning, many drove slow laps on the Beltway, a highway that encircles the city. They honked their horns as they set off, while onlookers waved American flags, according to a Reuters witness.

The convoy, more than 2 miles long, was slowing traffic at points along the Beltway by late Sunday morning, but not bringing it to a standstill.

The convoy's protest against vaccine requirements and other pandemic restrictions has been undercut in recent weeks as major U.S. cities have rolled back mask mandates and other measures against COVID-19.