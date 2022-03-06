Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Inspired Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INSE   GB00B5TZC716

INSPIRED PLC

(INSE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'People's Convoy' trucking protest rolls onto Capital Beltway

03/06/2022 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: The so-called "People's Convoy," which originated in California and has drawn participants from around the country, is calling for an end to all pandemic-related restrictions. It was inspired by demonstrations last month that paralyzed Ottawa, Canada's capital city.

Hundreds of vehicles gathered on Friday and Saturday at the Hagerstown Speedway, a racetrack in Maryland about 80 miles northwest of downtown Washington.

On Sunday morning, many drove slow laps on the Beltway, a highway that encircles the city. They honked their horns as they set off, while onlookers waved American flags, according to a Reuters witness.

The convoy, more than 2 miles long, was slowing traffic at points along the Beltway by late Sunday morning, but not bringing it to a standstill.

The convoy's protest against vaccine requirements and other pandemic restrictions has been undercut in recent weeks as major U.S. cities have rolled back mask mandates and other measures against COVID-19.


© Reuters 2022
All news about INSPIRED PLC
12:28p'People's Convoy' truck protest drives laps around Washington
RE
03/04Inspired Entertainment Launches Online Gaming Content in Connecticut With DraftKings
MT
03/03IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week
RE
03/02Venezuelan barber mounts mobile shop amid economic crisis
RE
03/02Fires, clashes as police clear NZ protests
RE
03/01EXPLAINER : How Ukraine's president rose to the moment
RE
02/28Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters
RE
02/28Spain's PharmaMar raises dividend despite 32% drop in 2021 profit
RE
02/28Spain's PharmaMar 2021 net profit falls 32%
RE
02/28Spin Master Renews Warner Bros. Consumer Products Licensing Pact to Develop DC-Inspired..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68,1 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2021 4,70 M 6,21 M 6,21 M
Net Debt 2021 33,1 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 156 M 206 M 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart INSPIRED PLC
Duration : Period :
Inspired Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSPIRED PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16,00 GBX
Average target price 24,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 53,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark Dickinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Anthony Connor Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard S. Logan Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Elisabeth Flannigan Independent Non-Executive Director
Dianne Gillian Davies Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRED PLC-12.33%206
CINTAS CORPORATION-14.49%39 309
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.86%20 892
BUREAU VERITAS SA-16.76%11 988
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-12.61%10 473
EDENRED SE-5.27%10 450