Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy

The vehicles were intercepted at three entry points into the French capital and more than 150 tickets were handed out, police said on Twitter.

Police have mobilised thousands of officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.

Inspired by horn-blaring "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in Canada, the motorists - from numerous cities across France - were seeking to defy a police order not to enter the city.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)