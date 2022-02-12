Log in
    INSE   GB00B5TZC716

INSPIRED PLC

(INSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/11 11:35:24 am
18 GBX   --.--%
Police stop 500 vehicles heading to Paris in COVID protest convoy

02/12/2022 | 04:05am EST
People hold a sign reading

PARIS (Reuters) - Police said they stopped 500 vehicles that were trying to get into Paris on Saturday in a 'freedom convoy' protest against COVID-19 restrictions.

The vehicles were intercepted at three entry points into the French capital and more than 150 tickets were handed out, police said on Twitter.

Police have mobilised thousands of officers, set up checkpoints and deployed armoured personnel carriers and water cannon trucks in preparation for the protests.

Inspired by horn-blaring "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations in Canada, the motorists - from numerous cities across France - were seeking to defy a police order not to enter the city.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 68,1 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net income 2021 4,70 M 6,39 M 6,39 M
Net Debt 2021 33,1 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 175 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,06x
EV / Sales 2022 2,89x
Nbr of Employees 608
Free-Float 74,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 18,00 GBX
Average target price 24,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Managers and Directors
Mark Dickinson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Paul Anthony Connor Finance Director & Executive Director
Richard S. Logan Non-Executive Chairman
Sarah Elisabeth Flannigan Independent Non-Executive Director
Dianne Gillian Davies Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPIRED PLC-1.37%239
CINTAS CORPORATION-15.26%38 955
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-16.84%21 837
BUREAU VERITAS SA-14.63%12 845
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-7.60%11 395
EDENRED SE-5.92%10 846