InspireMD, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focusing on the development and commercialization of its MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary disease. Its MicroNet, a micron mesh sleeve, is wrapped over a stent to provide embolic protection in stenting procedures. Its CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (CGuard EPS) combines its MicroNet and a self-expandable nitinol stent in a single device for use in carotid artery applications. Its MGuard Prime Embolic Protection System (MGuard Prime EPS) is marketed for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions (bypass surgery). It markets and sells MGuard Prime EPS, a bare-metal cobalt-chromium based stent, for the treatment of coronary disease in the European Union. It is also developing a neurovascular flow diverter (NGuard), which is an endovascular device.