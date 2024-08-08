Dear Investors,

We are pleased to share with you an exciting development that highlights our continued success and promising future. Recently, Joe Mullings, Chairman & CEO of the Mullings Group and a med tech consultant, expert and recruiter, conducted an insightful interview with our CEO, Marvin Slosman, Chief Commercial Officer, Shane Gleason, and Executive VP and General Manager, Peter J. Ligotti.

During this interview, they discuss the significant achievements of InspireMD and outline our strategic vision, particularly focusing on our expansion and growth prospects in the U.S. market. This conversation provides a comprehensive understanding of our company's direction and the innovative solutions we are bringing to the carotid intervention field.

We believe this interview will give you valuable insights into our operations and future plans. You can watch the full recording via the link below:

Watch the Interview

Thank you for your continued support and confidence in InspireMD, we look forward to sharing more updates with you as we progress on our journey.

Craig Shore,

Chief Financial Officer