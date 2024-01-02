Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC - London-based waste heat recovery technology and decarbonisation engineering solutions company - Repays short-term, unsecured debt of USD80,000, which was drawn down in December 2022. "The board are pleased to reduce this debt and will provide further updates in due course," Inspirit adds.
Current stock price: 0.011 pence, up 26% in London on Tuesday
12-month change: down 62%
By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter
