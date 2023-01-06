Advanced search
    INSP   GB00B44W9L31

INSPIRIT ENERGY HOLDINGS PLC

(INSP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30 2023-01-03 am EST
0.0240 GBX    0.00%
09:30aInspirit Energy : Annual Report and Accounts for the period ending 30 June 2022
PU
2022Inspirit Energy shares plummet amid AIM suspension after results delay
AN
2022FTSE 100 ends lower but holds ground in 2022
AN
Inspirit Energy : Annual Report and Accounts for the period ending 30 June 2022

01/06/2023 | 09:30am EST
Inspirit Energy Holdings plc

Annual Report and Financial Statements

for the year ended 30 June 2022

Company Registration no: 05075088

1

Inspirit Energy Holdings plc

COMPANY INFORMATION

DIRECTORS

COMPANY SECRETARY

REGISTERED OFFICE

COMPANY REGISTRATION NUMBER

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

SOLICITORS

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

NOMINATED ADVISOR

J Gunn (Chairman and CEO) N Jagatia (Finance Director)

  1. Samaha (Non-Executive Director) N Jagatia

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc

C/o GIS

200 Aldersgate Street

London

EC1A 4HD

05075088

Share Registrars Limited

Molex House

The Millennium Centre

Crosby Way

Farnham

Surrey

GU9 7XX

Hill Dickinson LLP

The Broadgate Tower

20 Primrose Street

London

EC2A 2EW

PKF Littlejohn LLP

Statutory Auditor

15 Westferry Circus

Canary Wharf

London

E14 4HD

Beaumont Cornish Limited

Building 3

566 Chiswick High Road

London

W4 5YA

BROKER

Global Investment Strategy UK Ltd

200 Aldersgate Street,

London

EC1A 4HD

BANKERS

Barclays Bank plc

1-3 Haymarket Towers

Humberstone Gate

Leicester

LE1 1WA

2

Inspirit Energy Holdings plc

CONTENTS

page

Chairman's statement

3

Strategic report

4-7

Report of the directors

8-17

Independent auditor's report

18-23

Group statement of comprehensive income

24

Group and Company statements of financial position

25

Group statement of changes in equity

26

Company statement of changes in equity

27

Group and Company statements of cash flows

28

Notes to the financial statements

29-46

3

Inspirit Energy Holdings plc

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 June 2022

Inspirit Energy Holdings plc (Inspirit) has successfully maintained its focus on the application of the Stirling engine in various sectors during the reporting year, and had been primarily working with its engineering partners on the fine details of the new Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) system for the application on the Volvo marine engine. The unit was built and tested in Poland and with the issues in neighbouring Ukraine, sourcing materials and components had been challenging.

Despite the global slowdown and access to materials, the operating Board believe that the Company has maintained positive progress over the last year in the alternative applications of the Stirling engine and there is strong evidence of the need to refocus our strategic objectives towards these areas that include marine and waste heat recovery. As mentioned last year, we wait to assess the impact on government's ban on oil and gas boilers on new build property from 2025, but there is no clear outcome with existing households gas boiler heating. It should be noted that this is by no means an abandonment of our MicroCHP boiler technology as the underlying technology for the Inspirit charger is applicable to the marine and waste heat recovery applications.

The Company's phase one trial in Poland managed by Inspirit's engineering team, using a non-branded automotive engine, regularly produced a power output of over 34kW during several weeks of testing. This trial was conducted using an automotive engine with the same horsepower as the Volvo Penta D13 Engine running at 2400 revolutions per minute.

Further phase two testing, again conducted in Poland, introduced the use of the Company's technology, the Helix Accelerator. Use of the Helix Accelerator resulted in a near doubling in the power output achieved to 64kW, using the same automotive engine as the phase one trial.

Further testing and development in Poland is currently being undertaken, with an emphasis on endurance and stress testing, simulating varying scenarios, which should be complete before the end of 2022. Our engineering team will be adding additional enhancements to the WHR system as part of this phase three trial programme, where further improvements in the power output are anticipated. To date the performance of the WHR system and its robustness have exceeded the Company's expectations and we look forward to shortly reporting on the results of the phase 3 trial.

Thereafter, Inspirit will seek to enter into a trial phase with Volvo Marine. The board are also actively pursuing commercial discussions with other parties that are active in the commercial automotive sector and WHR.

The board of Inspirit are very pleased with the team's achievements and the progress that has been made to date. Additionally, the board are investigating the potential for the unit to be incorporated as a retrofit for the commercial engine market and in particular certain applications in the haulage market. This includes widening the Company's traditional sphere of operation in Europe and also in Asia and North America.

The operating Board believe that the WHR technology and the application can be applied to marine, waste heat recycling from energy generation, refrigerated transport that uses diesel engines and many more applications.

As per previous years, the board are continuing to assess funding options for the development and commercialisation of our products and will continue to demonstrate prudence in our approach to managing our current resources whilst pushing forward with our product development.

I would like to thank my colleagues for their hard work and commitment to driving the business forward during these challenging times.

J Gunn

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

05 January 2023

4

Inspirit Energy Holdings plc

STRATEGIC REPORT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 June 2022

The Directors present their Strategic Report on Inspirit Energy Holdings plc (the "Company") and its subsidiary undertakings (together the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2022.

REVIEW OF THE BUSINESS

Inspirit Energy Limited (IEL) continues to apply its expertise in the application of the Stirling engine technology in different sectors including Marine and Waste Heat Recovery.

The Company is also currently pursuing the development and commercialisation of a world-leadingmicro-Combined Heat and Power ("mCHP") boiler for use in commercial and residential markets. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas or hydrogen and designed to produce hot water (for domestic hot water or central heating) and a simultaneous electrical output that can be used locally or fed back into the National Grid.

DEVELOPMENTS DURING THE YEAR

Despite COVID 19 still having an impact during the beginning of the financial year with lockdowns, supply line issues and general movement in Europe, IEL has been working with its engineering partners on the fine details of the new WHR for the application on the Volvo marine engine.

In addition, IEL successfully assembled and applied the first phase of the WHR unit and with limited testing, the unit provided the highest recorded output of over 34 kW in the first stage build test period. The WHR is a major component in the application for the Volvo Marine engine and other heat recovery applications the Company has been working on whereby waste heat exhaust is recycled and converted to energy.

PROMOTION OF THE COMPANY FOR THE BENEFIT OF THE MEMBERS AS A WHOLE

The Director's believe they have acted in the way most likely to promote the success of the Company for the benefit of its members as a whole, as required by s172 of the Companies Act 2006, as modified by the Companies ( Miscellaneous Reporting ) Regulations 2018 are outlined as follows:

  1. Employee engagement

The quality, commitment and effectiveness of the Company's current and future employees are crucial to its continued success. Employee policies and programmes are designed to encourage employees to become interested in the Company's activities and to reward employees according to their contribution and capability and the Company's financial performance. Employee communications are a priority and regular briefings are used to disseminate relevant information.

Employment policies do not discriminate between employees or potential employees on the grounds of colour, race, ethnic or natural origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation, religious beliefs or disability. If an employee were to become disabled whilst in employment and as a result was unable to perform his or her duties, every effort would be made to offer suitable alternative employment and assistance with retraining.

  1. Suppliers and customers

The Company maintains an ongoing dialogue with its potential customers and suppliers and the Company engages in supplier face-to-face meetings, email and telephone conversations with directors and senior management of key suppliers. When selecting suppliers and materials, issues such as the impact on the community and the environment have actively been taken into consideration.

The Company pays its employees and creditors promptly and keeps its costs to a minimum to protect shareholders' funds. The Executive Directors have agreed to accrue their fees in this reporting period (note 5).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Inspirit Energy Holdings plc published this content on 06 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2023 14:28:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
