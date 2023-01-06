Inspirit Energy : Annual Report and Accounts for the period ending 30 June 2022

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 June 2022

Inspirit Energy Holdings plc (Inspirit) has successfully maintained its focus on the application of the Stirling engine in various sectors during the reporting year, and had been primarily working with its engineering partners on the fine details of the new Waste Heat Recovery (WHR) system for the application on the Volvo marine engine. The unit was built and tested in Poland and with the issues in neighbouring Ukraine, sourcing materials and components had been challenging.

Despite the global slowdown and access to materials, the operating Board believe that the Company has maintained positive progress over the last year in the alternative applications of the Stirling engine and there is strong evidence of the need to refocus our strategic objectives towards these areas that include marine and waste heat recovery. As mentioned last year, we wait to assess the impact on government's ban on oil and gas boilers on new build property from 2025, but there is no clear outcome with existing households gas boiler heating. It should be noted that this is by no means an abandonment of our MicroCHP boiler technology as the underlying technology for the Inspirit charger is applicable to the marine and waste heat recovery applications.

The Company's phase one trial in Poland managed by Inspirit's engineering team, using a non-branded automotive engine, regularly produced a power output of over 34kW during several weeks of testing. This trial was conducted using an automotive engine with the same horsepower as the Volvo Penta D13 Engine running at 2400 revolutions per minute.

Further phase two testing, again conducted in Poland, introduced the use of the Company's technology, the Helix Accelerator. Use of the Helix Accelerator resulted in a near doubling in the power output achieved to 64kW, using the same automotive engine as the phase one trial.

Further testing and development in Poland is currently being undertaken, with an emphasis on endurance and stress testing, simulating varying scenarios, which should be complete before the end of 2022. Our engineering team will be adding additional enhancements to the WHR system as part of this phase three trial programme, where further improvements in the power output are anticipated. To date the performance of the WHR system and its robustness have exceeded the Company's expectations and we look forward to shortly reporting on the results of the phase 3 trial.

Thereafter, Inspirit will seek to enter into a trial phase with Volvo Marine. The board are also actively pursuing commercial discussions with other parties that are active in the commercial automotive sector and WHR.

The board of Inspirit are very pleased with the team's achievements and the progress that has been made to date. Additionally, the board are investigating the potential for the unit to be incorporated as a retrofit for the commercial engine market and in particular certain applications in the haulage market. This includes widening the Company's traditional sphere of operation in Europe and also in Asia and North America.

The operating Board believe that the WHR technology and the application can be applied to marine, waste heat recycling from energy generation, refrigerated transport that uses diesel engines and many more applications.

As per previous years, the board are continuing to assess funding options for the development and commercialisation of our products and will continue to demonstrate prudence in our approach to managing our current resources whilst pushing forward with our product development.

I would like to thank my colleagues for their hard work and commitment to driving the business forward during these challenging times.

J Gunn

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

05 January 2023