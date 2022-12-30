Inspirit Energy shares plummet amid AIM suspension after results delay

(Alliance News) - Inspirit Energy Holdings PLC on Friday said it would be unable to publish its audited annual report for the year ended June 30, and as such, would see its shares suspended from AIM.

The London-based heat and power appliances manufacturer said it could not publish its report by December 31, as required by rule 19 of the AIM rules for companies.

It attributed the delay in publication to outstanding "final checks" by the company's auditors, which it now expects to be completed by January 6, 2023.

Due to this delay, dealings in the company's ordinary shares will be suspended from trading on AIM under AIM Rule 40, with effect January 3, until the results have been published.

Inspirit shares closed 21% lower at 0.025 pence each in London on Friday.

By Holly Beveridge; Alliance News reporter

