Inspur Information Propels Data Center Sustainability with Open Compute Technology Innovation and Industry Collaboration at 2022 OCP Global Summit

Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, announced today it is showcasing four recently Open Compute Project (OCP) certified systems at the 2022 OCP Global Summit being held October 18-20, 2022 in San Jose, CA. The OCP Inspired™ products include three General-Purpose (GP) Enterprise servers, namely the Inspur NF5180M6, NF5280A6, and NF5280R6, and one high-density cloud-optimized system called Inspur NF8260M6. Inspur continues to promote the data center sustainability, accelerating the adoption of open computing from computing to storage.

NF5180M6 is powered by 3rd generation Intel® Xeon®, a mainstream 1U 2-socket platform providing performance, flexibility and reliability for not only cloud Tier 1 service providers but also enterprise customers. NF5280A6 is a high-end dual-socket server that uses the 3rd Gen AMD® EPYC™ Processors, fulfilling a variety of complicated workloads such as data analysis and processing, cloud, and high-performance computing. NF5280R6 is a high-end dual-socket server featuring the Ampere® Altra® and Ampere® Altra® Max processors, addressing multiple workloads such as cloud container deployment, Android cloud games, and big data. Contributing GP-Enterprise servers across all three different platforms will help accelerate adoption of the open compute technologies by our customers.

Open compute is breaking boundaries in data center innovation and enabling the convergence of more technologies with its unique technical edge, subtle design thinking, and ecosystem collaboration. Global collaboration and co-innovation revolving around open compute will drive further data center advancement while addressing worldwide issues such as carbon emissions.

With the growing concern over data center sustainability, such as utilizing renewable energy, recycling, thermal reuse, and the use of liquid-cooling technologies to reduce water consumption, creating a greener carbon footprint is one of OCP's and Inspur’s top priorities.

Inspur Information is taking an active part in green technology. Inspur Information has put forward the company-level strategy of "All in Liquid Cooling" and releases its full-stack liquid-cooled products, with cold plate liquid-cooling technology being available in all of its products including general-purpose servers, high-density servers, rack servers, and AI servers. In addition, Inspur Information builds the largest liquid-cooled data center production and R&D base in Asia to march towards being carbon neutral.

“Soaring temperatures and energy prices are leading data centers to adopt liquid cooling technology to cut carbon emissions, reduce electricity usage and improve efficiencies,” said Alan Chang, Vice President of Technical Operations for Inspur Information. “Inspur’s open development and green technology innovations demonstrate our commitment to enabling data center sustainability.”

During the 2022 OCP Global Summit, Inspur Information is also announcing and demonstrating partnerships and collaborations with key industry leaders.

The collaboration between Ampere and Inspur is driving the transition to Cloud Native with optimized designs that deliver leadership performance, scalability, and power-efficiency. We will showcase the Inspur NF5280R6 platform based on Ampere® Altra® and Ampere® Altra® Max processors at the OCP Summit. This platform is now broadly available and is in volume production at multiple customers. Inspur is a lead engineering partner for Ampere’s next-generation customer-reference platform, Mt. Mitchell. Ampere has contributed the Mt. Mitchell motherboard specification to OCP to accelerate the ecosystem adoption of Cloud Native Processors and platform hardware.

In collaboration with Habana, an Intel company, Inspur is developing AI servers based on open computing specifications that can integrate Habana® Gaudi2 deep learning processors. The Gaudi2 HL-225H mezzanine card is utilized in Inspur’s next-gen OAM platform to accelerate AI development on open architecture and supports a variety of AI computer vision and natural language processing workloads.

Since the announcement of Poseidon V2 E3.x reference system in last year’s 2021 San Jose OCP Global Summit, the joint team has made great progress and in this year’s Summit you will witness a demo of this system that is close to PVT production ready and with the most up to date Gen5 NVMe performance under stress. Poseidon V2 E3.x is a joint open storage solution which adopted composable architecture to maximize the benefits of EDSFF E3.x form factor, accommodating not only the PCIe Gen5 SSDs but also various devices like AI/ML accelerators or CXL Memory Expanders. Data center users can configure the system according to applications needs.

Inspur Information actively participates in the establishment of AI, edge and other standards specification. Examples are participating in the improvement of the DC-SCM2.0 specifications for the OCP Hardware Management Module project, and taking leadership role in OAM UBB specifications, Scorpion standards, edge OITT specifications, etc. Additionally, Inspur Information promotes the productization of technological standards and has contributed, among the first vendors, a number of products to the community, such as OAI AI system, OTII edge server, and a rack scale system meeting three major open organization standards (OCP, ODCC, Open19).

Open compute has been accelerating to expand from the Internet to other industries, such as telecommunications, finance, gaming, healthcare, auto manufacturing, etc. Omdia predicts that the market share of non-Internet industries in open compute will grow from 10.5% in 2020 to 21.9% in 2025.

The 2022 OCP Global Summit is on now through October 20. Visit Inspur Information during the OCP Global Summit at booth # A23.

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.

