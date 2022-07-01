Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    000977   CNE0000012M2

INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(000977)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-29
26.48 CNY   +2.16%
09:10aInspur Information Remains Second in the Rapidly Growing Global Server Market
BU
09:10aInspur Information AI Servers with NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs Maintain Top Ranking in Single-Node Performance in MLPerf Training v2.0 Global AI Benchmarks
BU
06/23Inspur Information's Cloud-Native Computing Platform Certified for Arm SystemReady SR
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Inspur Information Remains Second in the Rapidly Growing Global Server Market

07/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
A global market share of 10.4% was achieved with a broad product portfolio and robust supply chain, according to Gartner’s report.

Inspur Information, a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, ranks second in the global server market with a worldwide market share of 10.4% according to Gartner, which released its global server market analysis for the first quarter of 2022. Global server shipments were 3.305 million, an increase of 20.7% year-over-year (YOY). Sales were $27.21 billion, an increase of 29.3% YOY.

The rapid growth of the global server market in the first quarter of 2022 was driven by the growing demand for hyperscale data centers and the revival of the enterprise market, which had previously stagnated due to the pandemic. Worldwide, all regions recorded YOY growth in revenue during the first quarter. The Americas saw YOY growth of 32.2% and Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan) saw 34% growth. Investment in hyperscale data centers in these regions remained high. Revenue in Japan and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) increased 13.4% and 21.4% YOY, respectively. This was a result of a backlog of orders being filled and strong demand for cloud products.

According to Gartner, Inspur Information's broad product portfolio and robust supply chain allowed it consolidate its No. 2 position in the market even amid a global components shortage and the lingering impact of the pandemic. As a leading IT infrastructure solutions provider, Inspur Information has the largest market share in the global public cloud server market* and offers a wide range of products and solutions to hyperscale data centers. In an effort to improve efficiency, TCO, and environmental sustainability, Inspur Information is making liquid-cooling technology available to all of its products in 2022. In addition, it has built the largest liquid-cooled data center development and manufacturing facility in Asia, with the capability of delivering complete liquid-cooling solutions for hyperscale data centers and a capacity of 100,000 servers per year.

Despite the global components shortage, Inspur Information has ensured stable supply and efficient delivery of its server products by leveraging its digital and intelligent supply chain through trend forecasting, strategic stocking, and substitution verification for key components. The company now enjoys steady growth, with an order fulfillment rate of over 98%. This robust and effective digital supply chain based on the JDM (Joint Design Manufacturer) model was recently a recipient of the IDC Supply Chain Technology Leaders Award.

* Source: Synergy Research Group, Cloud Infrastructure Equipment - Public Market Share Report, Q1 2022

About Inspur Information

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions. It is the world’s 2nd largest server manufacturer. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur Information delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology sectors such as open computing, cloud data center, AI, and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, visit https://www.inspursystems.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 78 738 M 11 753 M 11 753 M
Net income 2022 2 314 M 345 M 345 M
Net cash 2022 7 783 M 1 162 M 1 162 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 0,69%
Capitalization 38 495 M 5 746 M 5 746 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 7 421
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 26,48 CNY
Average target price 37,62 CNY
Spread / Average Target 42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhen Peng Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & GM
Long Wu Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Director
. Mary Chairman-Supervisory Board
Endong Wang Chairman
Lei Jun Hu Chief Technology Officer & Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-26.10%5 746
SWITCH, INC.16.97%5 051
WIWYNN CORPORATION-37.49%4 095
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.-8.19%2 094
ASROCK INCORPORATION-61.28%450
EMBEDWAY TECHNOLOGIES (SHANGHAI) CORPORATION-23.10%406