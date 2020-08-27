Log in
INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

INSPUR ELECTRONIC INFORMATION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

(000977)
Press Releases 
Inspur Storage : Provides the John Paul II Hospital with Data Support to Fight Against Pandemic

08/27/2020 | 03:08am EDT

Inspur AS5500G5 helps the John Paul II Hospital accelerate the sharing and interaction of medical data during the pandemic to improve diagnosis efficiency.

Recently, Inspur Storage won the storage procurement project of the John Paul II Hospital, providing data storage support and guarantee for the largest healthcare organization in Poland, and helping fight against the COVID-19. By the way, fighting COVID-19 will be just one of the uses of Inspur storage. It will also be used to treat many other diseases, such as heart disease.

Located in the beautiful city of Cracow, the old Polish capital, John Paul II Hospital has more than 100 years of history and is one of the largest and most advanced healthcare institutions in Poland. The hospital has won many awards in fields such as respiratory care, thoracic surgery and cardiovascular care. Data show that the hospital receives approximately 100,000 patients every year, with more than 70,000 outpatient visits and more than 60,000 imaging examinations. Facing the raging COVID-19 pandemic in Poland, the John Paul II Hospital needs to accelerate the sharing and interaction of medical data and improve the efficiency of medical services.

In this project, Inspur Storage has laid a digital foundation for the John Paul II Hospital to build a truly real-time, fully shared, and round-the-clock medical platform. In terms of real-time performance, Inspur Storage relies on iTurbo intelligent engine technology to realize intelligent IO sensing and multi-path selection, organization and scheduling, driving efficient concurrency and flow of millions of IOs in the storage system. In the latest SPC-1 benchmark, Inspur AS5500G5 resets the best performance of 8-control storage with more than 3.3 million IOPS. Such leading performance became a plus when John Paul II Hospital selected Inspur Storage. At the same time, Inspur Storage has industry-leading heterogeneous virtualization and transparent data migration technology, which can “heterogenize” more than 95% of storage devices for sharing and flow of underlying data, and realize insensible data migration to ensure medical applications stay online 24/7. It is the continuous innovation on the product technology track over years that makes Inspur Storage stand out from the fierce competition and won the recognition of the John Paul II Hospital in Poland.

At present, the world is actively taking action to control the spread of COVID-19. Inspur Storage will continue to provide the John Paul II Hospital with data storage support.

About Inspur

Inspur Information is a leading provider of data center infrastructure, cloud computing, and AI solutions, ranking among the world’s top 3 server manufacturers. Through engineering and innovation, Inspur delivers cutting-edge computing hardware design and extensive product offerings to address important technology arenas like open computing, cloud data center, AI and deep learning. Performance-optimized and purpose-built, our world-class solutions empower customers to tackle specific workloads and real-world challenges. To learn more, please go to https://en.inspur.com/


© Business Wire 2020
