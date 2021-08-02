Log in
    596   KYG4820C1309

INSPUR INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(596)
  Report
Inspur International : ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE REPORT 2020

08/02/2021 | 12:02am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Inspur International Limited published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 04:01:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 005 M 387 M 387 M
Net income 2021 147 M 18,9 M 18,9 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 2 961 M 381 M 381 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,99x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 5 728
Free-Float 40,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eric Kong Lee President & Chief Executive Officer
Yusen Wang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xing Shan Wang Executive Chairman
Hai Long Dong Non-Executive Director & Compliance Officer
Lit Chor Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
