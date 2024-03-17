Certain Restricted Stock Units of Maplebear Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024.

Certain Restricted Stock Units of Maplebear Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-MAR-2024. These Restricted Stock Units will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 18-SEP-2023 to 17-MAR-2024.



Details:

The Company, its directors and executive officers, and holders of substantially all of common stock, including the selling stockholders, have agreed or will agree, subject to certain exceptions and provisions that may allow for the earlier release of shares, not to dispose of or hedge any of their common stock or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of common stock during the period from the date of this prospectus continuing through the date that is 180 days after the date of this prospectus, except with the prior written consent of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.