GM Is Shutting Down the Chevy Malibu After 60 Years

The automaker said it will deepen its focus on electric vehicles.

Disney and Warner to Offer Bundle of Their Streaming Services

The companies would package ad-free and ad-supported versions of Disney+, Hulu and Max.

Instacart names Uber veteran its new CFO, as results top estimates

Maplebear Inc. - the grocery-delivery platform better known as Instacart - said Wednesday that its chief financial officer had resigned, effective immediately, and appointed a veteran of Uber Technologies Inc. in his place.

Airbnb expects a stronger summer quarter, spurred by Olympics, but shares fall

Online vacation-rental platform Airbnb Inc. on Wednesday forecast second-quarter sales that were below Wall Street's expectations, largely due to Easter falling in March this year, but the company said big events abroad like the Summer Olympics in Paris and the Euro Cup would help sales over the summer.

TPG Profit Slips as Private-Equity Firm Digests Additions

The buyout firm's first-quarter profit fell on higher expenses that reflect growth over the past year, and executives at the alternative-asset manager laid out plans to further expand its offerings.

Neuralink's First Brain-Chip Implant in a Human Appeared Flawless. There Was a Problem.

The amount of data captured from the device declined, although the patient and the Elon Musk-owned company still staged a successful demonstration.

FTX Is Rare Financial Blowup That Will Repay Victims in Full

The defunct cryptocurrency exchange said it will have more than enough money to fully repay its millions of swindled customers with interest.

CBA Reports Lower Profit as Margins Weaken

Commonwealth Bank of Australia posted a fall in third-quarter profit, reporting slightly lower margins as competition remains in the country's retail banking sector.

Boeing's Starliner launch pushed back to May 17 for first crewed mission

The historic first crewed launch of Boeing Co.'s Starliner spacecraft will take place no earlier than May 17, after Monday's launch attempt was scrubbed two hours before takeoff.

Robinhood Shares Jump on Earnings Beat, Surge in Net New Deposits

The company swung to a profit and reported record revenue for the first quarter.

