Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, is a grocery technology company. The Company is a diversified technology business that operates a technology solution that enables connections and transactions among end users, retailers, advertisers, and shoppers mainly throughout the United States and Canada. The Company enables end users to transact with retailers for grocery and non-grocery items and with shoppers to pick and deliver the items on the end userâs behalf. The Company also sells software-as-a-service offerings targeted at retailers. It partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery, and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services, digitizes brick-and-mortar stores, and provides advertising services, and insights.

Sector Internet Services