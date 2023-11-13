Stock CART INSTACART (MAPLEBEAR)
PDF Report : Instacart (Maplebear)

Instacart (Maplebear) Stock price

Equities

CART

US5653941030

Internet Services

Market Closed - Nasdaq
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Instacart (Maplebear) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
25.21 USD +2.98% -6.32% 0.00%
12:12pm North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms DJ
Nov. 09 JMP Securities Adjusts Instacart's Price Target to $35 From $33, Keeps Market Outperform Rating MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 3,044 M Sales 2024 * 3,289 M Capitalization 6,974 M
Net income 2023 * -1,836 M Net income 2024 * 138 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,59x
Net cash position 2023 * 2,125 M Net cash position 2024 * 3,001 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,21x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-2,04x
P/E ratio 2024 *
69,1x
Employees 3,486
Yield 2023 *
3,73%
Yield 2024 *
0,06%
Free-Float 91.43%
Chart Instacart (Maplebear)

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Instacart (Maplebear)

North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms DJ
JMP Securities Adjusts Instacart's Price Target to $35 From $33, Keeps Market Outperform Rating MT
Global markets live: Airbus, Sony, Lyft, Take Two, Eli Lilly...
Job data is a good omen before Powell's speech
Wedbush Raises Instacart's Price Target to $30 From $28 After Above-Consensus Q3 Results, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Maplebear Posts Q3 Loss; Revenue Advances MT
INSTACART EXEC - IN Q4, EXPECT TRANSACTION REVENUES AS A PERCENT… RE
Instacart sees upbeat core profit on higher transaction, ad fees RE
Maplebear Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $500 million worth of its shares. CI
Maplebear Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan. CI
Sprouts Farmers Market Teams Up with Instacart's Foodstorm For Catering Services MT
Sprouts Farmers Market Partners with Instacart's FoodStorm to Enhance Holiday Catering Services CI
Wall St ends slightly higher after rally as Fed speakers, Treasury auctions eyed RE
Wall St inches up as markets await Fed speakers amid rate-cut hopes RE
Wall St set to inch higher at open on rate-cut hopes; Fed speakers eyed RE
Analyst Recommendations on Instacart (Maplebear)

JMP Securities Adjusts Instacart's Price Target to $35 From $33, Keeps Market Outperform Rating MT
Wedbush Raises Instacart's Price Target to $30 From $28 After Above-Consensus Q3 Results, Maintains Neutral Rating MT
Wall Street starts Birkenstock with top rating, flags limited upside RE
BofA Securities Initiates Instacart at Neutral Rating With $30 Price Target MT
Citigroup Starts Instacart With Buy Rating, Price Target is $34 MT
Press releases Instacart (Maplebear)

Maplebear: Q3 Earnings Snapshot AQ
Instacart Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results PR
Sprouts Farmers Market Partners with Instacart's FoodStorm to Enhance Holiday Catering Services PR
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) - CART PR
GEISSLER'S TO LAUNCH INSTACART'S SMART CARTS IN ALL STORES PR
News in other languages on Instacart (Maplebear)

Wall Street cierra casi plano, mercados esperan voces de la Fed entre esperanzas de recorte tasas
Point marchés-L'Europe termine hésitante, les investisseurs attentistes
Wall Street ouvre en hausse, optimiste sur la trajectoire des taux
Video: mislukte beursgang Birkenstock verzuurt hele IPO-klimaat
La ganancia de JPMorgan aumenta gracias a ingresos por intereses récord y la compra de First Republic
Quotes and Performance

1 day+2.98%
1 week-6.32%
Current month+2.35%
1 month+1.98%
Highs and lows

1 week
23.55
Extreme 23.55
29.28
1 month
23.55
Extreme 23.55
29.28
Current year
23.36
Extreme 23.36
42.95
1 year
23.36
Extreme 23.36
42.95
3 years
23.36
Extreme 23.36
42.95
5 years
23.36
Extreme 23.36
42.95
10 years
23.36
Extreme 23.36
42.95
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 25.21 +2.98% 2,269,662
23-11-09 24.48 -10.13% 5,361,386
23-11-08 27.24 -4.32% 2,767,405
23-11-07 28.47 +4.25% 1,743,331
23-11-06 27.31 +1.49% 919,381

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, is a grocery technology company. The Company is a diversified technology business that operates a technology solution that enables connections and transactions among end users, retailers, advertisers, and shoppers mainly throughout the United States and Canada. The Company enables end users to transact with retailers for grocery and non-grocery items and with shoppers to pick and deliver the items on the end userâs behalf. The Company also sells software-as-a-service offerings targeted at retailers. It partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery, and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services, digitizes brick-and-mortar stores, and provides advertising services, and insights.
Sector
Internet Services
Income Statement Evolution

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
25.21USD
Average target price
35.62USD
Spread / Average Target
+41.27%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Internet Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
INSTACART (MAPLEBEAR) Stock Instacart (Maplebear)
0.00% 6 974 M $
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Tencent Holdings Limited
-7.25% 364 B $
NETFLIX, INC. Stock Netflix, Inc.
+51.67% 196 B $
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Stock Uber Technologies, Inc.
+108.57% 106 B $
PROSUS N.V. Stock Prosus N.V.
-2.03% 78 316 M $
AIRBNB, INC. Stock Airbnb, Inc.
+38.19% 75 526 M $
DOORDASH, INC. Stock DoorDash, Inc.
+79.17% 34 831 M $
SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S.A. Stock Spotify Technology S.A.
+116.57% 33 365 M $
COSTAR GROUP, INC. Stock CoStar Group, Inc.
+3.07% 32 526 M $
NASPERS LIMITED Stock Naspers Limited
+12.59% 31 310 M $
Other Internet Services
