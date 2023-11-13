Instacart (Maplebear) Stock price
Equities
CART
US5653941030
Internet Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|25.21 USD
|+2.98%
|-6.32%
|0.00%
|12:12pm
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures Dip as Inflation Data Looms
|DJ
|Nov. 09
|JMP Securities Adjusts Instacart's Price Target to $35 From $33, Keeps Market Outperform Rating
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|3,044 M
|Sales 2024 *
|3,289 M
|Capitalization
|6,974 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-1,836 M
|Net income 2024 *
|138 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,59x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|2,125 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|3,001 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,21x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-2,04x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
69,1x
|Employees
|3,486
|Yield 2023 *
3,73%
|Yield 2024 *
0,06%
|Free-Float
|91.43%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 day
|+2.98%
|1 week
|-6.32%
|Current month
|+2.35%
|1 month
|+1.98%
1 week
23.55
29.28
1 month
23.55
29.28
Current year
23.36
42.95
1 year
23.36
42.95
3 years
23.36
42.95
5 years
23.36
42.95
10 years
23.36
42.95
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|25.21
|+2.98%
|2,269,662
|23-11-09
|24.48
|-10.13%
|5,361,386
|23-11-08
|27.24
|-4.32%
|2,767,405
|23-11-07
|28.47
|+4.25%
|1,743,331
|23-11-06
|27.31
|+1.49%
|919,381
Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST
Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, is a grocery technology company. The Company is a diversified technology business that operates a technology solution that enables connections and transactions among end users, retailers, advertisers, and shoppers mainly throughout the United States and Canada. The Company enables end users to transact with retailers for grocery and non-grocery items and with shoppers to pick and deliver the items on the end userâs behalf. The Company also sells software-as-a-service offerings targeted at retailers. It partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery, and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services, digitizes brick-and-mortar stores, and provides advertising services, and insights.
SectorInternet Services
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
25.21USD
Average target price
35.62USD
Spread / Average Target
+41.27%
