Instalco's technology consultant Intec acquires Norwegian Zenisk AS - an award-winning lighting design office. The acquisition is a strategic complement to Intec and forms the basis of their offer in lighting design. It also means that Intec now grows further in Norway.

Zenisk is an award-winning lighting design office specializing in overall lighting plans and strategy, urban lighting and landscape, architecture, infrastructure, facades, exhibitions and light art. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Oslo and currently has 10 employees, with approximately NOK 11 million in turnover.

"Today's lighting design requires a high level of competence, both technically and creatively. Zenisk has put together a team that delivers from sketched projects to finished installations with a strong focus on sustainability, which fits in well with Intec," says Anders Lundin, Head of Division Technical Consulting, Instalco.

At the end of 2020, Instalco started the new divsion and discipline of Technical Consulting, where Intec Nordic AB with subsidiaries is the central player. Since then, Intec has grown organically and through acquisitions.