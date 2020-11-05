Instalco : Nomination Committee appointed in Instalco AB

Log in
11/05/2020 | 02:42am EST
In accordance with the principles adopted by the general meeting in Instalco AB held on 7 May 2020, the Nomination Committee shall be comprised of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and three members appointed by the three shareholders with the largest number of votes in the company. If either of the shareholders with the largest number of votes waives their right to appoint a member, the shareholder with the next largest shareholding shall be offered the opportunity to appoint a member.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2021 AGM comprises the following members: • Niklas Larsson (appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder) • Jan Hummel (appointed by Paradigm Capital) • Krister Hansen (appointed by Per Sjöstrand) • Olof Ehrlén (Chairman of the Board) A shareholder who wishes to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee shall do this by a written request to the following address: Instalco AB, Attn. Nomination Committee, Lilla Bantorget 11, SE-111 23 Stockholm, Sweden The AGM will take place in Stockholm on 7 May 2021. For further information Fredrik Trahn, Head of Communications and IR phone +46 70 913 67 96, e-mail fredrik.trahn@instalco.se Instalco is one of the leading installation companies in the Nordic region, active in the areas of heating, plumbing, electricity, cooling and industrial solutions. We offer installation, service and maintenance of systems installed at properties and facilities throughout Sweden, Norway and Finland. The operations are conducted through approximately 80 leading and highly specialised local companies, with the support of a small central organisation. Instalco is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker INSTAL. For further information, visit www.instalco.se

Disclaimer

Instalco Intressenter AB published this content on 05 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 07:41:03 UTC

