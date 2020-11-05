Instalco : Nomination Committee appointed in Instalco AB

11/5/2020 8:30:00 AM

In accordance with the principles adopted by the general meeting in Instalco AB held on 7 May 2020, the Nomination Committee shall be comprised of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and three members appointed by the three shareholders with the largest number of votes in the company. If either of the shareholders with the largest number of votes waives their right to appoint a member, the shareholder with the next largest shareholding shall be offered the opportunity to appoint a member.

The Nomination Committee ahead of the 2021 AGM comprises the following members: • Niklas Larsson (appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder) • Jan Hummel (appointed by Paradigm Capital) • Krister Hansen (appointed by Per Sjöstrand) • Olof Ehrlén (Chairman of the Board) A shareholder who wishes to submit a proposal to the Nomination Committee shall do this by a written request to the following address: Instalco AB, Attn. Nomination Committee, Lilla Bantorget 11, SE-111 23 Stockholm, Sweden The AGM will take place in Stockholm on 7 May 2021.