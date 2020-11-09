Instalco : Presentation kvartal 3 2020
11/09/2020 | 09:34am EST
Instalco Q3
presentation
November 9 2020
This is Instalco
A leading Nordic installation group within heating and plumbing, electrical, ventilation and cooling
79 subsidiaries - highly specialiced local companies
3 600 employees
Highly decentralised structure
Supported by a small central organisation
Strong profitability with high margins over time
Key financials, LTM
Net sales, million SEK
6.696
Adjusted EBITA, million SEK
589
No of employees (30 September)
3,630
Order backlog, million SEK
6.263
Adjusted EBITA margin, %
8,8
Acquired annual sales, million SEK
1.441
Q3 2020 Highlights
Stable quarter despite covid-19 situation
Higher sick leave than normal
Net sales growth 16.1%
Solid order backlog over 6 billion
Segment Sweden very strong - segment Rest of Nordic somewhat slow
Growth in ventilation discipline
Six acquisitions
Key financials Q3 2020
Net sales
SEK
1,643million
Adjusted EBITA
SEK
150million
Adjusted EBITA margin
SEK
9.2 %
Managing the covid-19 situation
Strong result despite covid-19 situation
Acquisitions pace unaffected
Higher sick leave than normal - impact on production
Flexible if market change
Carefully monitoring the situation
Very difficult to assess the future market
Net sales
Net sales growth (SEK million)
20,8%
-2,7%
-2,1%
EBITA
Adj. EBITA (SEK million) and adj. EBITA margin (%)
180
12%
160
10%
140
120
8%
100
6%
80
60
4%
40
2%
20
0%
0
Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020
Adjusted EBITA
Adjusted EBITA margin
Order backlog
Growth of 41.8% (compared with Q3 2019)
Continued stable order backlog ratio of 0.94x (relative to 12 months rolling net sales)
7000
6000
5000
4000
3000
2000
1000
0
Q3 2017 Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020
Examples of projects i Q3
Hovrätten 28, Kristanstad, Sweden
First "Sustainable Classified Instalco Project"
Renovation of 50 apartments - heating & plumbing
Replacement of old pumps with efficient circulating pumps
Partnering with Skanska
Fortnox Head Office, Växjö, Sweden
Installation of efficient LED lightning appliances and systems
10 000 m2 new built office buildning
ELUB
Tangvall skolecenter, Kristiansand, Norway
First "Sustainable Instalco Project" in Norway
New built school
Heating & plumbing installations
Geothermal heat pumps
Installation of low- flow sanitary system
Segment development - Sweden
Strong and solid results by the Swedish operations
Stable demand for technical installations
Net sales growth 20.6%
Organic growth 1.3%
Order backlog growth of 53.4% whereof 34.4% in comparable units
Key financials Q3 2020
Net sales
SEK
1,252million
EBITA
EBITA margin
SEK
117million
9.3
%
Order backlog
SEK
5,054million
Segment development - Rest of Nordics
Net sales growth 3.6%
Result below desired level - partly due to Corona pandemic
Action plan for higher margins
Implementation of new Sustainability program
Key financials Q3 2020
Net sales
SEK
391million
EBITA
EBITA margin
SEK
26million
6.7
%
Order backlog
SEK
1,209million
Acquisitions 2020
Acquisition
Discipline
Segment
Estimated yearly sales (SEKm)
Acquired
ELUB AB
Electrical
Sweden
69
Q1
Haug og Ruud VVS AS
Heating & Plumbing
Rest of Nordics
71
Q1
Östersjö Elektriska AB
Electrical
Sweden
25
Q1
Avent Group
Ventilation
Sweden
108
Q2
Norrtech VVS och Industri AB
VS
Sweden
36
Q2
Teampipe Sweden AB
VS
Sweden
49
Q2
Miljöventilation AB
Ventilation
Sweden
60
Q2
Sähkö-Arktia Oy
VS
Rest of Nordics
83
Q2
FTX Teknik & Service AB
Ventilation
Sweden
45
Q3
Uudenmaan Lämpötekniikka Oy
Heating & Plumbing
Rest of Nordics
75
Q3
VentPartner Group
Ventilation
Sweden
250
Q3
Boman El och Larmtjänst AB
Electrical
Sweden
73
Q3
Tornby El AB
Electrical
Sweden
18
Q3
MR Rör i StorStockholm AB
Heating & Plumbing
Sweden
35
Q3
Total
997
Examples of acquired companies in Q3
VentPartner, Örebro, Sweden
Heating, ventilation and cooling solutions
First larger ventilation company in Instalco
Largest customers: NCC and PEAB
Annual sales of approx. SEK 250 million
MR Rör, Stockholm, Sweden
Heating, cooling and plumbing
Specialized towards governmental and municipal companies
Strong offering in service
Annual sales of approx. SEK 35 million
Financial targets and dividend policy
Area
Growth
Margin
Capital structure
Cash conversion
Target
Average sales growth should be at least 10% per year over a business cycle
Growth will take place both organically and through acquisitions
Instalco aims to deliver an adjusted EBITA margin of 8.0%
Instalco's net debt in relation to adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed a ratio of 2.5
Instalco aims to achieve a cash conversion ratio of 100%, measured over a rolling twelve-month period over a business cycle
Acquired sales and EBITA in line with plan
8,6% YTD
1.4x September 2020
100% YTD
Dividend policy
• Instalco targets a dividend payout ratio of 30% of net profit
30% of net profit
Summary
Strong and solid quarter despite covid-19 situation
Stable demand for technical installations in the construction area, both for new built and renovation
High acquisition pace with six new companies in the group
Difficult to assess the future market
Disclaimer
Instalco Intressenter AB published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 14:33:04 UTC
All news about INSTALCO AB (PUBL)
Sales 2020
7 067 M
824 M
824 M
Net income 2020
449 M
52,4 M
52,4 M
Net Debt 2020
792 M
92,4 M
92,4 M
P/E ratio 2020
26,2x
Yield 2020
1,05%
Capitalization
11 872 M
1 375 M
1 384 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,79x
EV / Sales 2021
1,62x
Nbr of Employees
3 352
Free-Float
78,8%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends INSTALCO AB (PUBL)
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
2
Average target price
220,50 SEK
Last Close Price
229,00 SEK
Spread / Highest target
5,24%
Spread / Average Target
-3,71%
Spread / Lowest Target
-12,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.