Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Installed Building Products, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IBP   US45780R1014

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

(IBP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
90.84 USD   +4.71%
12:37aINSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE - Form 8-K
PU
05/25INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25Installed Building Products Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE - Form 8-K

05/26/2022 | 12:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Columbus, Ohio, May 25, 2022. Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "IBP") (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences:

On June 1, 2022, Jason Niswonger, Chief Administrative and Sustainability Officer and Darren Hicks, Director of Investor Relations, are scheduled to attend the KeyBanc Capital Markets Industrial & Basic Materials Conference in Boston, MA. Management will be participating in the conference in-person.

On June 2, 2022, Michael Miller, Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Hire, President of External Affairs, and Darren Hicks, Director of Investor Relations, are scheduled to attend the Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference in New York, NY. Management will be participating in the conference in-person.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 210 branch locations.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations:

614-221-9944

investorrelations@installed.net

1

Disclaimer

Installed Building Products Inc. published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 04:35:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
12:37aINSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : ANNOUNCES UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE - Form 8-K
PU
05/25INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/25Installed Building Products Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule
BU
05/23Installed Building Products Acquires Tri-County Insulation and Acoustical Contractors
MT
05/23INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS : ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF TRI-COUNTY INSULATION AND ACOUS..
PU
05/23INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/23Installed Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Tri-County Insulation and Acou..
BU
05/23Berenberg Bank Adjusts Price Target on Installed Building Products to $120 From $116, M..
MT
05/23INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. (N : IBP) acquired Statewide Insulation Inc.
CI
05/06Credit Suisse Raises Installed Building Products' PT to $100 from $95 After 'Solid' Q1 ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 453 M - -
Net income 2022 167 M - -
Net Debt 2022 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 2,05%
Capitalization 2 640 M 2 640 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 71,5%
Chart INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Installed Building Products, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 90,84 $
Average target price 103,40 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey W. Edwards Chairman
Michael T. Miller Director & Executive Vice President-Finance
Jay P. Elliott Chief Operating Officer
Jason R. Niswonger Director-Investor Relations
Margot Lebenberg Carter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-34.98%2 640
TOPBUILD CORP.-32.64%6 060
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-29.45%1 865
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-44.48%1 283
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD1.64%1 274
SOLAR A/S-11.20%744