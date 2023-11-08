Installed Building Products, Inc. (the "Company" or "IBP") (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (Comparisons are to Prior Year Period)

  • Net revenue decreased 1.8% to $706.5 million
    • Installation revenue decreased 1.7% to $661.2 million, as softer single-family sales were partially offset by multi-family and commercial sales growth, including incremental sales from IBP's recent acquisitions
    • Other revenue, which includes IBP’s manufacturing and distribution operations, decreased slightly to $45.3 million from $46.2 million
  • Net income increased 11.5% to a third quarter record of $68.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* increased to a record of $130.5 million
  • Net income per diluted share increased 12.7% to a third quarter record of $2.40
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share* increased 11.2% to a record of $2.79
  • At September 30, 2023, IBP had $339.8 million in cash and cash equivalents
  • Completed the repricing of its Term Loan B facility, reducing the borrowing cost by 25 basis points
  • Published the 2023 annual Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report highlighting the positive impact the Company is making for all stakeholders
  • Announced retirement of Jay P. Elliott, IBP's Chief Operating Officer, effective December 31, 2023 and the Board of Directors named Brad A. Wheeler, current Regional President as his successor, effective January 1, 2024
  • Declared third quarter dividend of $0.33 per share which was paid to shareholders on September 30, 2023

Recent Developments

  • IBP’s Board of Directors declared the fourth quarter regular cash dividend of $0.33 per share

“Our third quarter and year-to-date financial results reflect the continued benefits of our product, end-market and geographic diversification strategies, as softer single-family sales were partially offset by the continuation of robust sales growth in our multi-family end market. While we expect interest rate volatility to exacerbate cyclicality in the housing industry, we believe the long-term opportunities in our residential and commercial end markets remain attractive and as of the end of the third quarter, our multi-family revenue is supported by a stable backlog,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“We also continue to prioritize the value of our services over volume, which drove strong margins during the quarter. As a result, we achieved record quarterly net profit margin and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months ended September 30, 2023. With our strong balance sheet and asset light business model, we continue to pursue growth through acquisitions, while distributing cash dividends, and opportunistically repurchasing our common stock,” continued Mr. Edwards.

“I am proud of our team’s continued hard work and dedication throughout a rapidly changing economic backdrop for the housing industry. Our focus remains steadfast and we continue to advance toward our goals with the third annual ESG report highlighting a core business value of ‘doing the right thing’ for our employees, customers, communities, and shareholders. I believe our success in 2023, and throughout IBP’s history, demonstrates that ‘doing the right thing’ creates significant value for our stakeholders,” concluded Mr. Edwards.

Acquisition Update

IBP continues to prioritize profitable growth through its proven strategy of acquiring well-run installers of insulation and complementary building products. To date in 2023, IBP has acquired approximately $58 million of annual revenue. We currently anticipate that certain acquisition targets may be delayed to the first quarter of 2024, which would result in acquired revenue for 2023 being less than our annual goal of $100 million.

During the 2023 third quarter and in October 2023, IBP completed the following acquisitions:

  • In August 2023, IBP acquired Interior 2000 Products, LLC, a Virginia-based installer of shower, shelving, and mirror products, as well as fireplaces into new and existing residential and commercial construction projects with annual revenue of approximately $6 million.
  • In August 2023, IBP acquired R-Pro Select, LLC, a North Carolina-based residential installer of fiberglass, spray foam, cellulose insulation, and fireplaces with annual revenue of approximately $2 million.
  • In October 2023, IBP acquired Interstate Spray Foam, LLC, a North Dakota-based installer of fiberglass and spray foam insulation with multifamily, residential and commercial customers and annual revenue of approximately $2 million.

2023 Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

IBP’s Board of Directors has approved the Company’s quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share, payable on December 31, 2023, to stockholders of record on December 15, 2023. The fourth quarter regular cash dividend represents a 5% increase from last year’s fourth quarter cash dividend payment.

Third Quarter 2023 Results Overview

For the third quarter of 2023, net revenue was $706.5 million, a decrease of 1.8% from $719.1 million for the third quarter of 2022. On a consolidated same branch basis, net revenue declined 5.2% from the prior year quarter, which was primarily attributable to a 10.8% decline in IBP's reported job volume partially offset by a 3.5% increase in price/mix. Residential sales growth within the Company's Installation segment was down 6.0% on a same branch basis in the quarter, as a 12.2% decline in single-family same branch sales was partially offset by a 28.4% increase in multi-family same branch sales. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of single-family housing units under construction across the industry fell 16% from the prior year quarter while multifamily units were up 14% relative to last year. Commercial same branch sales were down 1.3% from the prior year quarter and total commercial sales increased 3.7%, which includes the Company's recent acquisitions.

Gross profit improved 9.4% to $242.1 million from $221.3 million in the prior year quarter. Gross profit and adjusted gross profit* as a percent of total revenue were both 34.3% up from 30.8% for the same period last year. Adjusted gross profit primarily adjusts for the Company’s share-based compensation expense.

Selling and administrative expense, as a percent of net revenue, was 18.2% compared to 16.1% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted selling and administrative expense*, as a percent of net revenue, was 17.7% compared to 15.7% in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $68.0 million, or $2.40 per diluted share, compared to $61.0 million, or $2.13 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Net income margin for the third quarter was 9.6% compared to 8.5% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income* was $78.9 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, compared to $71.7 million, or $2.51 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income margin* for the third quarter was 11.2% compared to 10.0% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income accounts for the impact of non-core items in both periods, including an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions.

EBITDA* was $126.8 million, an 8.3% increase from $117.1 million in the prior year quarter as a result of improved margins of 18.0% and 16.3%, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA* was $130.5 million, an 8.6% increase from $120.2 million in the prior year quarter, representing adjusted EBITDA margins* of 18.5% and 16.7%, respectively. Both EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 represent record results.

Conference Call and Webcast

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects in all 48 continental states and the District of Columbia from its national network of over 240 branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the housing market and the commercial market, our operations, industry and economic conditions, our ESG-related performance and initiatives, our financial and business model, payment of dividends, the demand for our services and product offerings, expansion of our national footprint and end markets, diversification of our products, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions and the expected amount of acquired revenue, our ability to improve sales and profitability, and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the adverse impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; general economic and industry conditions; rising home prices; inflation and interest rates; the material price and supply environment; the timing of increases in our selling prices; the risk that the Company may reduce, suspend or eliminate dividend payments in the future; and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any future declaration of dividends will be subject to the final determination of our Board of Directors. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IBP’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net revenue

$

706,465

 

 

$

719,114

 

$

2,057,874

 

 

$

1,983,355

Cost of sales

 

464,371

 

 

 

497,837

 

 

1,372,883

 

 

 

1,372,966

Gross profit

 

242,094

 

 

 

221,277

 

 

684,991

 

 

 

610,389

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling

 

31,966

 

 

 

31,651

 

 

97,475

 

 

 

86,214

Administrative

 

96,789

 

 

 

84,345

 

 

282,277

 

 

 

247,519

Amortization

 

11,031

 

 

 

11,370

 

 

33,722

 

 

 

33,728

Operating income

 

102,308

 

 

 

93,911

 

 

271,517

 

 

 

242,928

Other expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

9,718

 

 

 

10,668

 

 

29,216

 

 

 

31,669

Other (income) expense

 

(205

)

 

 

185

 

 

(544

)

 

 

698

Income before income taxes

 

92,795

 

 

 

83,058

 

 

242,845

 

 

 

210,561

Income tax provision

 

24,803

 

 

 

22,080

 

 

63,982

 

 

 

55,857

Net income

$

67,992

 

 

$

60,978

 

$

178,863

 

 

$

154,704

Other comprehensive income, net of tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change on cash flow hedges, net of tax provision of $(1,956) and $(5,105) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively, and $(1,633) and $(15,138) for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively

 

5,482

 

 

 

14,379

 

 

4,575

 

 

 

42,640

Comprehensive income

$

73,474

 

 

$

75,357

 

$

183,438

 

 

$

197,344

Earnings Per Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

2.41

 

 

$

2.14

 

$

6.35

 

 

$

5.36

Diluted

$

2.40

 

 

$

2.13

 

$

6.32

 

 

$

5.33

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

28,204,328

 

 

 

28,478,954

 

 

28,151,899

 

 

 

28,851,389

Diluted

 

28,318,633

 

 

 

28,595,707

 

 

28,290,533

 

 

 

29,020,509

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.32

 

$

1.89

 

 

$

1.85

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

2023

 

2022

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

339,759

 

 

$

229,627

 

Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $10,919 and $9,549 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)

 

427,093

 

 

 

397,222

 

Inventories

 

159,675

 

 

 

176,629

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

73,292

 

 

 

80,933

 

Total current assets

 

999,819

 

 

 

884,411

 

Property and equipment, net

 

134,031

 

 

 

118,774

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

77,808

 

 

 

76,174

 

Goodwill

 

395,213

 

 

 

373,555

 

Customer relationships, net

 

181,672

 

 

 

192,328

 

Other intangibles, net

 

89,637

 

 

 

91,145

 

Other non-current assets

 

42,780

 

 

 

42,545

 

Total assets

$

1,920,960

 

 

$

1,778,932

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

31,803

 

 

$

30,983

 

Current maturities of operating lease obligations

 

27,769

 

 

 

26,145

 

Current maturities of finance lease obligations

 

2,694

 

 

 

2,508

 

Accounts payable

 

143,556

 

 

 

149,186

 

Accrued compensation

 

61,151

 

 

 

51,608

 

Other current liabilities

 

57,703

 

 

 

67,631

 

Total current liabilities

 

324,676

 

 

 

328,061

 

Long-term debt

 

833,458

 

 

 

830,171

 

Operating lease obligations

 

50,085

 

 

 

49,789

 

Finance lease obligations

 

6,909

 

 

 

6,397

 

Deferred income taxes

 

29,836

 

 

 

28,458

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

47,814

 

 

 

42,557

 

Total liabilities

 

1,292,778

 

 

 

1,285,433

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 16)

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 authorized, 33,582,449 and 33,429,557 issued and 28,409,655 and 28,306,482 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

336

 

 

 

334

 

Additional paid in capital

 

239,546

 

 

 

228,827

 

Retained earnings

 

638,309

 

 

 

513,095

 

Treasury stock; at cost: 5,172,794 and 5,123,075 shares at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

 

(295,144

)

 

 

(289,317

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

45,135

 

 

 

40,560

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

628,182

 

 

 

493,499

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,920,960

 

 

$

1,778,932

 

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$

178,863

 

 

$

154,704

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

 

38,702

 

 

 

35,153

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

21,716

 

 

 

19,832

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

33,722

 

 

 

33,728

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

 

1,415

 

 

 

1,436

 

Provision for credit losses

 

4,380

 

 

 

2,754

 

Write-off of debt issuance costs

 

928

 

 

 

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

 

(1,518

)

 

 

(1,048

)

Noncash stock compensation

 

10,637

 

 

 

10,290

 

Other, net

 

(8,824

)

 

 

1,509

 

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(28,695

)

 

 

(98,528

)

Inventories

 

18,715

 

 

 

(23,071

)

Proceeds from termination of interest rate swap agreements

 

 

 

 

25,462

 

Other assets

 

10,701

 

 

 

4,773

 

Accounts payable

 

(8,269

)

 

 

20,290

 

Income taxes receivable/payable

 

(198

)

 

 

12,354

 

Other liabilities

 

(21,736

)

 

 

(971

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

250,539

 

 

 

198,667

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of investments

 

 

 

 

(344,388

)

Maturities of short term investments

 

 

 

 

320,000

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(46,902

)

 

 

(35,212

)

Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired of $10 and $330 in 2023 and 2022, respectively

 

(44,845

)

 

 

(75,779

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

2,054

 

 

 

1,418

 

Settlements with interest rate swap counterparties

 

12,165

 

 

 

1,287

 

Other

 

(350

)

 

 

(7,261

)

Net cash used in investing activities

$

(77,878

)

 

$

(139,935

)

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

Payments on Term Loan

$

(3,731

)

 

$

(3,750

)

Proceeds from vehicle and equipment notes payable

 

28,359

 

 

 

20,492

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(438

)

 

 

(655

)

Principal payments on long-term debt

 

(22,193

)

 

 

(23,340

)

Principal payments on finance lease obligations

 

(2,199

)

 

 

(1,661

)

Dividends paid

 

(53,779

)

 

 

(53,821

)

Acquisition-related obligations

 

(2,721

)

 

 

(9,423

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

(112,193

)

Surrender of common stock awards by employees

 

(5,827

)

 

 

(4,464

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(62,529

)

 

 

(188,815

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

110,132

 

 

 

(130,083

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

229,627

 

 

 

333,485

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

339,759

 

 

$

203,402

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

Net cash paid during the period for:

 

 

 

Interest

$

36,332

 

 

$

40,639

 

Income taxes, net of refunds

 

64,177

 

 

 

43,512

 

Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

23,188

 

 

$

22,056

 

Release of indemnification of acquisition-related debt

 

 

 

 

980

 

Property and equipment obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations

 

2,905

 

 

 

4,411

 

Seller obligations in connection with acquisition of businesses

 

8,290

 

 

 

25,534

 

Unpaid purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable

 

1,943

 

 

 

857

 

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands)

Information on Segments

Our Company has three operating segments consisting of Installation, Distribution and Manufacturing. The Other category reported below reflects the operations of our Distribution and Manufacturing operating segments.

 

Three months ended September 30, 2023

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2023

 

Installation

 

Other

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

Installation

 

Other

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Revenue

$

661,191

 

 

$

47,435

 

 

$

(2,161

)

 

$

706,465

 

 

$

1,935,799

 

 

$

128,440

 

 

$

(6,365

)

 

$

2,057,874

 

Cost of sales (1)

 

419,479

 

 

 

33,942

 

 

 

(1,591

)

 

 

451,830

 

 

 

1,248,524

 

 

 

92,771

 

 

 

(4,940

)

 

 

1,336,355

 

Segment gross profit

$

241,712

 

 

$

13,493

 

 

$

(570

)

 

$

254,635

 

 

$

687,275

 

 

$

35,669

 

 

$

(1,425

)

 

$

721,519

 

Segment gross profit percentage

 

36.6

%

 

 

28.4

%

 

 

26.4

%

 

 

36.0

%

 

 

35.5

%

 

 

27.8

%

 

 

22.4

%

 

 

35.1

%

 

Three months ended September 30, 2022

 

Nine months ended September 30, 2022

 

Installation

 

Other

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

 

Installation

 

Other

 

Eliminations

 

Consolidated

Revenue

$

672,916

 

 

$

47,748

 

 

$

(1,550

)

 

$

719,114

 

 

$

1,872,544

 

 

$

114,690

 

 

$

(3,879

)

 

$

1,983,355

 

Cost of sales (1)

 

450,017

 

 

 

37,659

 

 

 

(1,116

)

 

$

486,560

 

 

 

1,255,521

 

 

 

87,425

 

 

 

(3,015

)

 

 

1,339,931

 

Segment gross profit

$

222,899

 

 

$

10,089

 

 

$

(434

)

 

$

232,554

 

 

$

617,023

 

 

$

27,265

 

 

$

(864

)

 

$

643,424

 

Segment gross profit percentage

 

33.1

%

 

 

21.1

%

 

 

28.0

%

 

 

32.3

%

 

 

33.0

%

 

 

23.8

%

 

 

22.3

%

 

 

32.4

%

(1)

Cost of sales included in segment gross profit is exclusive of depreciation and amortization for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

The reconciliation between consolidated segment gross profit for each period as shown in the tables above to consolidated income before income taxes as follows:

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Segment gross profit - consolidated

$

254,635

 

$

232,554

 

$

721,519

 

$

643,424

Depreciation and amortization (1)

 

12,541

 

 

11,277

 

 

36,528

 

 

33,035

Gross profit, as reported

 

242,094

 

 

221,277

 

 

684,991

 

 

610,389

Operating expenses

 

139,786

 

 

127,366

 

 

413,474

 

 

367,461

Operating income

 

102,308

 

 

93,911

 

 

271,517

 

 

242,928

Other expense, net

 

9,513

 

 

10,853

 

 

28,672

 

 

32,367

Income before income taxes

$

92,795

 

$

83,058

 

$

242,845

 

$

210,561

(1)

Depreciation and amortization is excluded from segment gross profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

REVENUE BY END MARKET

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Installation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential new construction

$

518,080

 

73

%

 

$

532,299

 

74

%

 

$

1,488,875

 

72

%

 

$

1,480,214

 

75

%

Repair and remodel

 

37,839

 

6

%

 

 

39,139

 

6

%

 

 

114,452

 

6

%

 

 

109,745

 

5

%

Commercial

 

105,272

 

15

%

 

 

101,478

 

14

%

 

 

332,472

 

16

%

 

 

282,585

 

14

%

Net revenue, Installation

 

661,191

 

94

%

 

 

672,916

 

94

%

 

 

1,935,799

 

94

%

 

 

1,872,544

 

94

%

Other

 

45,274

 

6

%

 

 

46,198

 

6

%

 

 

122,075

 

6

%

 

 

110,811

 

6

%

Net revenue, as reported

$

706,465

 

100

%

 

$

719,114

 

100

%

 

$

2,057,874

 

100

%

 

$

1,983,355

 

100

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense measure performance by adjusting GAAP net income, EBITDA, gross profit and selling and administrative expense, respectively, for certain income or expense items that are not considered part of our core operations. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it assists both investors and us in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

We believe the Adjusted EBITDA measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), items outside our control (primarily income taxes) and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. In addition, we use various EBITDA-based measures in determining the achievement of awards under certain of our incentive compensation programs. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

Although we use the Adjusted EBITDA measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of the measure is limited because it does not include certain material expenses, such as interest and taxes, necessary to operate our business. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP net income as a measure of performance. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, this measure is not intended as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to any other measure of performance in conformity with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. You should therefore not place undue reliance on this measure or ratios calculated using this measure.

We also believe the Adjusted Net Income measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of certain non-core items such as discontinued operations, acquisition related expenses, amortization expense, the tax impact of these certain non-core items, and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. To make the financial presentation more consistent with other public building products companies, beginning in the fourth quarter 2016 we included an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Income differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Income may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
ADJUSTED NET INCOME CALCULATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The table below reconciles Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

Per share figures may reflect rounding adjustments and consequently totals may not appear to sum.

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net income, as reported

$

67,992

 

 

$

60,978

 

 

$

178,863

 

 

$

154,704

 

Adjustments for adjusted net income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share based compensation expense

 

3,516

 

 

 

3,212

 

 

 

10,637

 

 

 

10,290

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

157

 

 

 

(94

)

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

1,307

 

COVID-19 expenses (1)

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

303

 

Amortization expense (2)

 

11,031

 

 

 

11,370

 

 

 

33,722

 

 

 

33,728

 

Legal Reserve

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

845

 

Tax impact of adjusted items at a normalized tax rate (3)

 

(3,823

)

 

 

(3,767

)

 

 

(12,195

)

 

 

(12,083

)

Adjusted net income

$

78,873

 

 

$

71,701

 

 

$

213,571

 

 

$

189,094

 

Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted)

 

28,318,633

 

 

 

28,595,707

 

 

 

28,290,533

 

 

 

29,020,509

 

Diluted net income per share, as reported

$

2.40

 

 

$

2.13

 

 

$

6.32

 

 

$

5.33

 

Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share (4)

 

0.39

 

 

 

0.38

 

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1.19

 

Diluted adjusted net income per share

$

2.79

 

 

$

2.51

 

 

$

7.55

 

 

$

6.52

 

(1)

Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19.

(2)

Addback of all non-cash amortization resulting from business combinations.

(3)

Normalized effective tax rate of 26.0% applied to periods presented.

(4)

Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT CALCULATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands)

The table below reconciles Adjusted Gross Profit to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, gross profit, for the periods presented therein.

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Gross profit, as reported

 

$

242,094

 

 

$

221,277

 

 

$

684,991

 

 

$

610,389

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

253

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

658

 

 

 

484

 

COVID-19 expense(1)

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

4

 

Adjusted gross profit

 

$

242,347

 

 

$

221,443

 

 

$

685,650

 

 

$

610,877

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit margin

 

 

34.3

%

 

 

30.8

%

 

 

33.3

%

 

 

30.8

%

Adjusted gross profit margin

 

 

34.3

%

 

 

30.8

%

 

 

33.3

%

 

 

30.8

%

(1)

Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19.

The table below reconciles Adjusted Selling and Administrative to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, selling and administrative, for the periods presented therein.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

ADJUSTED SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE CALCULATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands)

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Selling expense

 

$

31,966

 

 

$

31,651

 

 

$

97,475

 

 

$

86,214

 

Administrative expense

 

 

96,789

 

 

 

84,345

 

 

 

282,277

 

 

 

247,519

 

Selling and administrative, as reported

 

 

128,755

 

 

 

115,996

 

 

 

379,752

 

 

 

333,733

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

3,263

 

 

 

3,048

 

 

 

9,979

 

 

 

9,806

 

Acquisition related expense

 

 

157

 

 

 

(94

)

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

1,307

 

COVID-19 expenses(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

299

 

Legal reserve

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

845

 

Adjusted selling and administrative

 

$

125,335

 

 

$

113,042

 

 

$

367,229

 

 

$

321,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling and administrative - % Net revenue

 

 

18.2

%

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

16.8

%

Adjusted selling and administrative - % Net revenue

 

 

17.7

%

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

17.8

%

 

 

16.2

%

(1)

Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATIONS
(unaudited, in thousands)

The table below reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Net income, as reported

 

$

67,992

 

 

$

60,978

 

 

$

178,863

 

 

$

154,704

 

Interest expense

 

 

9,718

 

 

 

10,668

 

 

 

29,216

 

 

 

31,669

 

Provision for income tax

 

 

24,803

 

 

 

22,080

 

 

 

63,982

 

 

 

55,857

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

24,317

 

 

 

23,361

 

 

 

72,424

 

 

 

68,881

 

EBITDA

 

 

126,830

 

 

 

117,087

 

 

 

344,485

 

 

 

311,111

 

Acquisition related expenses

 

 

157

 

 

 

(94

)

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

1,307

 

Share based compensation expense

 

 

3,516

 

 

 

3,212

 

 

 

10,637

 

 

 

10,290

 

COVID-19 expenses(1)

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

303

 

Legal reserve

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,283

 

 

 

845

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

130,503

 

 

$

120,207

 

 

$

357,666

 

 

$

323,856

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net profit margin

 

 

9.6

%

 

 

8.5

%

 

 

8.7

%

 

 

7.8

%

EBITDA margin

 

 

18.0

%

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

16.7

%

 

 

15.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

18.5

%

 

 

16.7

%

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

16.3

%

(1)

Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Period-over-period Growth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Sales Growth

 

(1.8

)%

 

41.1

%

 

3.8

%

 

38.2

%

Consolidated Same Branch Sales Growth

 

(5.2

)%

 

28.5

%

 

(0.3

)%

 

26.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Installation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales Growth

 

(1.7

)%

 

33.5

%

 

3.4

%

 

31.9

%

Same Branch Sales Growth

 

(5.4

)%

 

28.4

%

 

(0.5

)%

 

26.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Single-Family Sales Growth

 

(8.7

)%

 

39.2

%

 

(6.0

)%

 

38.2

%

Single-Family Same Branch Sales Growth

 

(12.2

)%

 

35.3

%

 

(9.7

)%

 

32.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multi-Family Sales Growth

 

30.9

%

 

33.9

%

 

36.4

%

 

29.7

%

Multi-Family Same Branch Sales Growth

 

28.4

%

 

32.9

%

 

34.7

%

 

28.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Residential Sales Growth

 

(2.7

)%

 

38.4

%

 

0.6

%

 

36.8

%

Residential Same Branch Sales Growth

 

(6.0

)%

 

34.9

%

 

(2.8

)%

 

32.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial Sales Growth(1)

 

3.7

%

 

16.0

%

 

17.7

%

 

14.4

%

Commercial Same Branch Sales Growth

 

(1.3

)%

 

2.8

%

 

11.8

%

 

4.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales Growth

 

(0.7

)%

 

657.3

%

 

12.0

%

 

567.5

%

Same Branch Sales Growth

 

(0.7

)%

 

44.3

%

 

4.5

%

 

43.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same Branch Sales Growth - Installation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Volume Growth(3)

 

(10.8

)%

 

7.5

%

 

(10.1

)%

 

7.9

%

Price/Mix Growth(3)

 

3.5

%

 

27.1

%

 

8.6

%

 

22.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Housing Market(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Completions Growth

 

(1.8

)%

 

7.0

%

 

4.8

%

 

2.4

%

Single-Family Completions Growth

 

(4.7

)%

 

8.7

%

 

(2.2

)%

 

5.7

%

Multi-Family Completions Growth

 

3.9

%

 

4.8

%

 

24.1

%

 

(6.0

)%

(1)

Our commercial end market consists of heavy and light commercial projects.

(2)

Other business segment category includes our manufacturing and distribution businesses operating segments. As of 1Q22, Installation segment end market growth metrics exclude the manufacturing and distribution businesses. Our distribution businesses were acquired in December, 2021 and April, 2022.

(3)

The heavy commercial end market is excluded from these metrics given its much larger per-job revenue compared to our average job.

(4)

U.S. Census Bureau data, as revised.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

INCREMENTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS

(unaudited, in thousands)

Revenue Increase

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

%
Total

 

2022

 

%
Total

 

2023

 

%
Total

 

2022

 

%
Total

Same Branch

 

$

(37,426

)

 

295.9

%

 

$

145,082

 

69.3

%

 

$

(6,451

)

 

(8.7

)%

 

$

376,491

 

68.6

%

Acquired

 

 

24,777

 

 

(195.9

)%

 

 

64,270

 

30.7

%

 

 

80,970

 

 

108.7

%

 

 

171,938

 

31.4

%

Total

 

$

(12,649

)

 

100.0

%

 

$

209,352

 

100.0

%

 

$

74,519

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

548,429

 

100.0

%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin Contributions

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

 

2023

 

%
Margin

 

2022

 

%
Margin

 

2023

 

%
Margin

 

2022

 

%
Margin

Same Branch(1)

 

$

5,492

 

*

 

$

35,873

 

24.7

%

 

$

19,124

 

*

 

$

92,808

 

24.7

%

Acquired

 

 

4,804

 

19.4

%

 

 

6,187

 

9.6

%

 

 

14,686

 

18.1

%

 

 

20,400

 

11.9

%

Total

 

$

10,296

 

*

 

$

42,060

 

20.1

%

 

$

33,810

 

45.4

%

 

$

113,208

 

20.6

%

(1)

Same branch adjusted EBITDA margin contribution percentage is a percentage of same branch revenue increase (decrease).

*

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, same branch and total revenue declined while same branch and total adjusted EBITDA increased. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, same branch revenue declined while same branch adjusted EBITDA increased. The negative % margin result in both periods does not reflect a decremental margin, but rather, a quotient with mixed signs for the numerator and denominator.

 