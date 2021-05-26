Log in
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

Installed Building Products : Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

05/26/2021
Installed Building Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “IBP”) (NYSE: IBP), an industry-leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, today announced that on June 1, 2021, Michael Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Jeffrey Hire, President of External Affairs, are scheduled to attend the virtual KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 946 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net Debt 2021 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 3 429 M 3 429 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,92x
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 8 950
Free-Float 70,0%
Technical analysis trends INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 141,20 $
Last Close Price 116,37 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey W. Edwards Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael T. Miller Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Jay P. Elliott Chief Operating Officer
Margot Lebenberg Carter Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.14.17%3 429
TOPBUILD CORP.8.11%6 530
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)14.70%3 088
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)24.94%1 941
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-6.25%1 319
REFRIGERATION ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING CORPORATION20.74%791