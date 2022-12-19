Advanced search
    IIIN   US45774W1080

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(IIIN)
2022-12-19
25.39 USD   +3.59%
Insteel Industries Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

12/19/2022 | 10:01am EST
Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company’s first quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investor.insteel.com and will be archived for replay.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation’s largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel’s products are sold to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use primarily in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 770 M - -
Net income 2023 72,5 M - -
Net cash 2023 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,62x
Yield 2023 0,49%
Capitalization 477 M 477 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
EV / Sales 2024 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 964
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Howard Osler Woltz Director
Mark A. Carano Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard T. Wagner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Petelle Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & VP-Administration
Walter Allen Rogers Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-38.43%477
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-20.90%2 064
HANWA CO., LTD.14.57%1 111
PAO TMK-15.90%973
STALPRODUKT S.A.-10.82%296
CSC STEEL HOLDINGS-4.03%99