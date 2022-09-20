Advanced search
    IIIN   US45774W1080

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(IIIN)
Delayed Nyse  -  10:13 2022-09-20 am EDT
27.30 USD   -2.26%
10:05aInsteel Industries Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call
BU
09/15INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/31INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Insteel Industries Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Conference Call

09/20/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company’s fourth quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investor.insteel.com and will be archived for replay.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation’s largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel’s products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 851 M - -
Net income 2022 134 M - -
Net cash 2022 66,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,02x
Yield 2022 0,43%
Capitalization 545 M 545 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,93 $
Average target price 50,00 $
Spread / Average Target 79,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard Osler Woltz Director
Mark A. Carano Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Richard T. Wagner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Petelle Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & VP-Administration
Walter Allen Rogers Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-29.84%545
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.54%2 037
PAO TMK-15.90%1 046
HANWA CO., LTD.11.50%1 031
JIANGSU CHANGBAO STEELTUBE CO.,LTD35.10%691
ZHEJIANG KINGLAND PIPELINE AND TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-11.38%521