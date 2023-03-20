Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Insteel Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIIN   US45774W1080

INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

(IIIN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:31:49 2023-03-20 am EDT
27.42 USD   +1.26%
10:03aInsteel Industries Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call
BU
03/17Insteel Industries Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/16INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Insteel Industries Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call

03/20/2023 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its second quarter 2023 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company’s second quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investor.insteel.com and will be archived for replay.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation’s largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel’s products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

IIIN – G


© Business Wire 2023
All news about INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:03aInsteel Industries Announces Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call
BU
03/17Insteel Industries Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct ..
AQ
03/16INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/16Insteel Industries Inc : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02/15Insteel Industries Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02/14Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/14Insteel Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on March 31, 2023
CI
02/08Insider Sell: Insteel Industries
MT
01/19Insteel Industries Reports Lower Fiscal Q1 Profit, Net Sales -- Shares Fall
MT
01/19INSTEEL INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 739 M - -
Net income 2023 55,0 M - -
Net cash 2023 92,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,64x
Yield 2023 0,44%
Capitalization 527 M 527 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 964
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Insteel Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 27,08 $
Average target price 38,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard Osler Woltz Director
Scot R. Jafroodi Controller
Richard T. Wagner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Petelle Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & VP-Administration
Walter Allen Rogers Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.-1.60%527
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.15%2 143
HANWA CO., LTD.-0.27%1 148
PAO TMK0.00%817
STALPRODUKT S.A.7.56%324
UNITED U-LI CORPORATION-7.50%54