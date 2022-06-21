Log in
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

Insteel Industries Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

06/21/2022 | 10:01am EDT
Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its third quarter 2022 earnings conference call will be webcast live over the internet on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET following the release of the Company’s third quarter financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on that same day. The conference call can be accessed on the Company’s website at https://investor.insteel.com and will be archived for replay.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation’s largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel’s products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products and concrete contractors for use, primarily, in nonresidential construction applications. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 880 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,72x
Yield 2022 0,35%
Capitalization 668 M 668 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 95,0%
Technical analysis trends INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,34 $
Average target price 55,50 $
Spread / Average Target 61,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Howard Osler Woltz Director
Mark A. Carano Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Richard T. Wagner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Petelle Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & VP-Administration
Walter Allen Rogers Lead Independent Director
