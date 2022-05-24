Log in
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.

05/23 04:00:02 pm EDT
40.47 USD   +1.53%
Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/24/2022 | 09:05am EDT
Insteel Industries Inc. (NYSE: IIIN) today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of common stock payable on June 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022.

About Insteel

Insteel is the nation’s largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Insteel manufactures and markets prestressed concrete strand and welded wire reinforcement, including engineered structural mesh, concrete pipe reinforcement and standard welded wire reinforcement. Insteel’s products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used primarily in nonresidential construction. Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and may include commentary on our plans, financial position, liquidity, and other business developments. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future results could differ materially from those described, and we do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect our operations and future results, refer to our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2021.

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 880 M - -
Net income 2022 143 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,56x
Yield 2022 0,30%
Capitalization 787 M 787 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 913
Free-Float 95,0%
Managers and Directors
Howard Osler Woltz Director
Mark A. Carano Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP
Richard T. Wagner Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
James F. Petelle Secretary, Chief Legal Officer & VP-Administration
Walter Allen Rogers Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC.1.66%787
FANGDA SPECIAL STEEL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.54%2 914
PAO TMK-22.13%986
HANWA CO., LTD.-5.67%978
AL YAMAMAH STEEL INDUSTRIES COMPANY-15.55%496
STALPRODUKT S.A.16.70%398