Investor Presentation
July 20, 2023
Forward-Looking Statements
- This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this presentation, the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "appears," "plans," "intends," "may," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and we can provide no assurances that such plans, intentions or expectations will be implemented or achieved. All forward-looking statements are based on information that is current as of the date of this presentation. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 1, 2022.
- All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only to the respective dates on which such statements are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.
2
Business Overview
- Insteel Industries is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications.
- We manufacture and market a broad range of welded wire reinforcement ("WWR") and prestressed concrete strand ("PC strand") products.
- Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States (seven WWR plants and three PC strand plants).
- Our business strategy is focused on:
- achieving leadership positions in our markets.
- operating as the lowest cost producer in our industry.
- pursuing growth opportunities in our core businesses that further our penetration of the markets we currently serve or expand our footprint.
3
Business Overview
- Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction.
- Virtually all sales are in the U.S. (< 1% foreign in 2022).
- Demand is both cyclical and seasonal. Shipments are usually higher in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year(April to September) when weather conditions are more conducive to construction activity, and lower in the first and second quarters.
- Insteel's customer base is diverse with minimal concentration.
Sales by End Use
Residential
Construction
15%
Nonresidential
Construction
85%
Sales by Customer Category
Distributors
Concrete Product
Manufacturers
Rebar Fabricators
70%
Contractors
30%
4
Welded Wire Reinforcement ("WWR")
Produced as both standard and specially engineered reinforcing products for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Broad offering of WWR products includes:
Engineered Structural Mesh - Engineered made-to-order reinforcing products that are used as the primary reinforcement in concrete elements or structures, frequently serving as a substitute for hot- rolled rebar.
Concrete Pipe Reinforcement - Engineered made-to-order reinforcing products that are used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe and box culverts for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities and other related applications.
Standard Welded Wire Reinforcement - Secondary reinforcing products made-to-stock in standard styles for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks and a wide range of slab-on-grade applications.
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Insteel Industries Inc. published this content on 20 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2023 18:12:10 UTC.