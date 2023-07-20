pursuing growth opportunities in our core businesses that further our penetration of the markets we currently serve or expand our footprint.

operating as the lowest cost producer in our industry.

Our business strategy is focused on:

Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, Insteel operates ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States (seven WWR plants and three PC strand plants).

We manufacture and market a broad range of welded wire reinforcement ("WWR") and prestressed concrete strand ("PC strand") products.

Insteel Industries is the nation's largest manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications.

Demand is both cyclical and seasonal. Shipments are usually higher in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year

Virtually all sales are in the U.S. (< 1% foreign in 2022).

Insteel's products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction.

Welded Wire Reinforcement ("WWR")

Produced as both standard and specially engineered reinforcing products for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Broad offering of WWR products includes:

Engineered Structural Mesh - Engineered made-to-order reinforcing products that are used as the primary reinforcement in concrete elements or structures, frequently serving as a substitute for hot- rolled rebar.

Concrete Pipe Reinforcement - Engineered made-to-order reinforcing products that are used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe and box culverts for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities and other related applications.

Standard Welded Wire Reinforcement - Secondary reinforcing products made-to-stock in standard styles for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks and a wide range of slab-on-grade applications.

