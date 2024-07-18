INVESTOR PRESENTATION

FOUNDED IN

1953

HEADQUARTERED

IN MOUNT AIRY, NC

NATION'S LARGEST MANUFACTURER OF STEEL WIRE REINFORCING PRODUCTS

884

EMPLOYEES

10

FACILITIES

NYSE: IIIN

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

  • Our operations are entirely focused on the manufacturing and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications.
  • Our concrete reinforcing products consist of two lines: Welded Wire Reinforcement ("WWR") and Prestressed Concrete Strand ("PC Strand").
  • Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, we operate ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States (seven WWR plants and three PC strand plants).

2023 Sales by Product Line

42%

PC Strand

58%

Welded Wire

Reinforcement

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

  • Our products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction.
  • Virtually all sales are in the U.S. (< 1% foreign in 2023).
  • Demand is both cyclical and seasonal. Shipments are usually higher in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year (April to September) when weather conditions are more conducive to construction activity, and lower in the first and second quarters.
  • Our customer base is diverse with minimal concentration.

Sales by End Use

15%

Residential

Construction

85%

Nonresidential

Construction

Sales by Customer Category

30%

Distributors

Rebar Fabricators

Contractors

70%

Concrete Product

Manufacturers

OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY

IS FOCUSED ON

ACHIEVING

OPERATING

PURSUING

Leadership positions

As the lowest cost producer

Growth opportunities in our core

in our markets

in our industry

businesses that further our penetration

of the markets we currently serve

or expand our footprint

PRODUCT

OVERVIEW

Welded Wire Reinforcement ("WWR")

Produced as both standard and specially engineered reinforcing products for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Broad offering of WWR products includes:

  • Engineered Structural Mesh ("ESM") - Engineered made-to-order reinforcing products that are used as the primary reinforcement in concrete elements or structures, frequently serving as a substitute for hot-rolled rebar.
  • Concrete Pipe Reinforcement ("CPR") - Engineered made-to-orderreinforcing products that are used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe and box culverts for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities and other related applications.
  • Standard Welded Wire Reinforcement ("SWWR") - Secondary reinforcing products made-to-stockin standard styles for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks and a wide range of slab-on-gradeapplications.

PRODUCT

OVERVIEW

Prestressed Concrete Strand ("PC Strand" or "PCS")

Seven-wire strand used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

  • High tensile strength makes it possible to cast longer spans and thinner sections.
  • PC strand is used for both pretensioned and posttensioned reinforcing applications.
    • Pretensioned - Strands are tensioned and anchored at the ends of a form. Anchors are released after the concrete has been placed and cured, creating compression forces within the element.
    • Posttensioned - Strands are tensioned after the concrete has been placed and cured.

MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS

COMPANY

OVERVIEW

Subtitle of the slide

Kingman, AZ

ESM, CPR

St. Joseph, MO

ESM, CPR

Hickman, KY

SWWR

Gallatin, TN

PCS

Houston, TX

PCS

Dayton, TX

ESM, CPR,

SWWR

Hazleton, PA

ESM, SWWR

Mount Airy, NC

ESM, CPR, SWWR

Jacksonville, FL

ESM, SWWR

Sanderson, FL

PCS

COMPETITIVE POSITION

Primary Competitors

Welded Wire Reinforcement

  • Liberty Steel/Engineered Wire Products
  • Wire Mesh Corp.
  • Concrete Reinforcements Inc.
  • National Wire Products
  • Davis Wire
  • Oklahoma/Iowa Steel and Wire

PC Strand

  • Sumiden Wire Products
  • Wire Mesh Corp.
  • Imports
  • Largest domestic producer of WWR and PC strand and only producer with a national market presence.
  • Strong market leadership positions extend across all product lines/families.
  • Ability to bundle WWR and PC strand products, which are used in combination for many concrete reinforcing applications.

