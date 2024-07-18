INVESTOR PRESENTATION
July 18, 2024
FORWARD
-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this presentation, the words "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "appears," "plans," "intends," "may," "should," "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and we can provide no assurances that such plans, intentions or expectations will be implemented or achieved. All forward- looking statements are based on information that is current as of the date of this presentation. Many of these risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in particular, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2023.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only to the respective dates on which such statements are made and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to these forward- looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.
FOUNDED IN
1953
HEADQUARTERED
IN MOUNT AIRY, NC
NATION'S LARGEST MANUFACTURER OF STEEL WIRE REINFORCING PRODUCTS
884
EMPLOYEES
10
FACILITIES
NYSE: IIIN
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
- Our operations are entirely focused on the manufacturing and marketing of steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications.
- Our concrete reinforcing products consist of two lines: Welded Wire Reinforcement ("WWR") and Prestressed Concrete Strand ("PC Strand").
- Headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina, we operate ten manufacturing facilities located in the United States (seven WWR plants and three PC strand plants).
2023 Sales by Product Line
42%
PC Strand
58%
Welded Wire
Reinforcement
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
- Our products are sold primarily to manufacturers of concrete products that are used in nonresidential construction.
- Virtually all sales are in the U.S. (< 1% foreign in 2023).
- Demand is both cyclical and seasonal. Shipments are usually higher in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year (April to September) when weather conditions are more conducive to construction activity, and lower in the first and second quarters.
- Our customer base is diverse with minimal concentration.
Sales by End Use
15%
Residential
Construction
85%
Nonresidential
Construction
Sales by Customer Category
30%
Distributors
Rebar Fabricators
Contractors
70%
Concrete Product
Manufacturers
OUR BUSINESS STRATEGY
IS FOCUSED ON
ACHIEVING
OPERATING
PURSUING
Leadership positions
As the lowest cost producer
Growth opportunities in our core
in our markets
in our industry
businesses that further our penetration
of the markets we currently serve
or expand our footprint
PRODUCT
OVERVIEW
Welded Wire Reinforcement ("WWR")
Produced as both standard and specially engineered reinforcing products for use in nonresidential and residential construction. Broad offering of WWR products includes:
- Engineered Structural Mesh ("ESM") - Engineered made-to-order reinforcing products that are used as the primary reinforcement in concrete elements or structures, frequently serving as a substitute for hot-rolled rebar.
- Concrete Pipe Reinforcement ("CPR") - Engineered made-to-orderreinforcing products that are used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe and box culverts for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities and other related applications.
- Standard Welded Wire Reinforcement ("SWWR") - Secondary reinforcing products made-to-stockin standard styles for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks and a wide range of slab-on-gradeapplications.
PRODUCT
OVERVIEW
Prestressed Concrete Strand ("PC Strand" or "PCS")
Seven-wire strand used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.
- High tensile strength makes it possible to cast longer spans and thinner sections.
- PC strand is used for both pretensioned and posttensioned reinforcing applications.
- Pretensioned - Strands are tensioned and anchored at the ends of a form. Anchors are released after the concrete has been placed and cured, creating compression forces within the element.
- Posttensioned - Strands are tensioned after the concrete has been placed and cured.
MANUFACTURING LOCATIONS
COMPANY
OVERVIEW
Kingman, AZ
ESM, CPR
St. Joseph, MO
ESM, CPR
Hickman, KY
SWWR
Gallatin, TN
PCS
Houston, TX
PCS
Dayton, TX
ESM, CPR,
SWWR
Hazleton, PA
ESM, SWWR
Mount Airy, NC
ESM, CPR, SWWR
Jacksonville, FL
ESM, SWWR
Sanderson, FL
PCS
COMPETITIVE POSITION
Primary Competitors
Welded Wire Reinforcement
- Liberty Steel/Engineered Wire Products
- Wire Mesh Corp.
- Concrete Reinforcements Inc.
- National Wire Products
- Davis Wire
- Oklahoma/Iowa Steel and Wire
PC Strand
- Sumiden Wire Products
- Wire Mesh Corp.
- Imports
- Largest domestic producer of WWR and PC strand and only producer with a national market presence.
- Strong market leadership positions extend across all product lines/families.
- Ability to bundle WWR and PC strand products, which are used in combination for many concrete reinforcing applications.
