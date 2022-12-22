Advanced search
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:13 2022-12-22 am EST
706.00 GBX   +0.86%
09:36aIN BRIEF: Instem extends contract with contract research organisation
AN
03:28aResearch Organization Extends Contract With Instem For Provantis Platform
MT
11/02Instem Unveils New Additions to Its Leading Computational Toxicology Software Suite
CI
IN BRIEF: Instem extends contract with contract research organisation

12/22/2022 | 09:36am EST
Instem PLC - Staffordshire, England-based life science software - Extends contract with a "global contract research organisation", worth about USD1.4 million, for over 900 additional users of Instem's Provantis non-clinical study management platform. As a result, the CRO will now have about 7,400 Provantis users. "The significantly expanded number of users of the Provantis platform will help the client to meet demand for its non-clinical study services, which continue to grow across the pharmaceutical, biotech and agrochemical markets".

Chief Executive Phil Reason says: "We are delighted to have further strengthened our long-standing relationship with the client. This endorsement further highlights the strength of our offering, sector standing and the buoyant industry demand for non-clinical studies, which has generated software license growth from many of our CRO clients."

Current stock price: 706.00 pence, up 0.9% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 18%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 60,2 M 72,8 M 72,8 M
Net income 2022 4,00 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
Net cash 2022 10,0 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 192 M 192 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart INSTEM PLC
Duration : Period :
Instem plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTEM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 700,00 GBX
Average target price 1 010,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip John Reason Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel John Goldsmith CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
David Gare Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Smith Baxter Chief Scientific Officer
MaryBeth Thompson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTEM PLC-20.90%192
ACCENTURE PLC-35.13%169 350
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-12.57%144 245
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.34%128 513
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.08%102 479
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.03%76 117