IN BRIEF: Instem extends contract with contract research organisation

Instem PLC - Staffordshire, England-based life science software - Extends contract with a "global contract research organisation", worth about USD1.4 million, for over 900 additional users of Instem's Provantis non-clinical study management platform. As a result, the CRO will now have about 7,400 Provantis users. "The significantly expanded number of users of the Provantis platform will help the client to meet demand for its non-clinical study services, which continue to grow across the pharmaceutical, biotech and agrochemical markets".

Chief Executive Phil Reason says: "We are delighted to have further strengthened our long-standing relationship with the client. This endorsement further highlights the strength of our offering, sector standing and the buoyant industry demand for non-clinical studies, which has generated software license growth from many of our CRO clients."

Current stock price: 706.00 pence, up 0.9% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 18%

