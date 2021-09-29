Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Instem plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INS   GB00B3TQCK30

INSTEM PLC

(INS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/28 11:35:08 am
900 GBX   --.--%
02:12aINSTEM : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
09/28INSTEM : Grant of PDMR Options
PU
09/27INSTEM : Half Year Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instem : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

09/29/2021 | 02:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

29 September 2021

Instem plc
("Instem")

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Instem plc (AIM: INS), a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, announces that it has appointed Riaz Bandali as an independent non-executive director to the Board effective 1 December 2021. Riaz will also be appointed to the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Riaz has spent his entire career in the healthcare and life sciences industries in a variety of strategic, commercial and operational roles at senior level, also including exposure to fundraising and M&A activity.

Riaz is currently CEO of Emerald Health Therapeutics, listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE:EMH), a role he has held since 2019. Prior to that, Riaz was with Syneos Health for nine years, firstly leading their Early Stage Contract Research Services business then becoming Chief Innovation Officer and more recently as President, Early Phase Development and Translational Sciences, with responsibility for a team of 900 people globally.

He started his career in 1994 spending eight years at MDS Capital Corp as a Venture Capital investor, as part of a a $1bn Canadian Health & Life Sciences fund. In 2002, Riaz moved into industry with MDS portfolio company MDS Sciex until 2006, when he moved to MDS Pharma Services (now Celerion), a global clinical pharmacology and bioanalysis business. Between 2008 and 2010, he was Senior Vice President at AB Sciex and Molecular Devices (part of Danaher), leading M&A and key growth strategies.

Since mid-2019 Riaz has also been a member of Instem's Client Strategic Advisory Board ("SAB"), a non-remunerated role. This position has provided Riaz with a unique understanding of Instem's business whilst from an objective standpoint. The purpose of the SAB, which meets several times p.a., is to provide third party insight on Instem's business, product and service strategy from both a customer and competitor perspective. Riaz has stepped down from the SAB effective upon his
appointment to Instem's Board of Directors.

Mr Bandali holds a BSc in Microbiology from the University of British Columbia and an MBA from McGill University. Mr Bandali has also participated in Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Programme.

Commenting on the appointment, David Gare, Non-executive Chairman, said:"We are delighted to welcome Riaz to the Board of Instem as an Independent Non-Executive Director ("NED"). Riaz brings with him a wealth of relevant experience and contacts in the North American and wider life sciences industry. He has a broad familiarity with the technical nature of Instem's business as a result of his time spent working in the directly related client domain and on Instem's Client Strategic Advisory Board. This will stand Riaz in good stead to add value to Instem in his new role. We are also continuing with our efforts to identify a further suitable Independent NED candidate and look forward to updating shareholders in due course."

Further disclosures pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Riaz Amirali Bandali, age 52, is currently or has previously been a director of the following companies within the past five years:

Current Directorships
Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc.

Previous Directorships
Syneos Health Clinique, Inc.
Inventiv Health Clinique, Inc.
Pure Sunfarms Corp.

Riaz has no beneficial interest in the equity securities of Instem plc.

Save as disclosed above, there is no further information to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information, please contact:

Instem plc www.instem.com
Phil Reason, CEO Via Walbrook
Nigel Goldsmith, CFO
Singer Capital Markets (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Peter Steel
Alex Bond
Rachel Hayes
Wallbrook Financial PR Tel: +44 (0) 20 7933 8780
Tom Cooper instem@walbrookpr.com
Nick Rome
Nicholas Johnson

About Instem

Instem is a leading provider of IT solutions & services to the life sciences market delivering compelling solutions for Study Management and Data Collection; Regulatory Solutions for Submissions and Compliance; and Informatics-based Insight Generation.

Instem solutions are in use by over 700 customers worldwide, including all the largest 25 pharmaceutical companies, enabling clients to bring life enhancing products to market faster. Instem's portfolio of software solutions increases client productivity by automating study-related processes while offering the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonisation of actionable scientific information.

Instem products and services address aspects of the entire drug development value chain, from discovery through to market launch. Management estimate that over 50% of all drugs on the market have been through some part of Instem's platform at some stage of their development.

To learn more about Instem solutions and its mission, please visit instem.com.

Disclaimer

Instem plc published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 06:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INSTEM PLC
02:12aINSTEM : Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director
PU
09/28INSTEM : Grant of PDMR Options
PU
09/27INSTEM : Half Year Report
PU
09/27INSTEM : Earnings Flash (INS.L) INSTEM Reports H1 EPS GBX4.60
MT
09/27INSTEM : Earnings Flash (INS.L) INSTEM Posts H1 Revenue GBP19.8M
MT
09/27Instem plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/14INSTEM : Notice of Results and Investor Presentation
PU
09/01INSTEM : Buys Switzerland's PDS Pathology Data Systems For $15.6 Million
MT
09/01INSTEM : Earnings Enhancing Acquisition of PDS Pathology Data Systems
PU
09/01Instem plc acquired PDS Pathology Data Systems Ltd. for CHF 14.2 million.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47,0 M 63,7 M 63,7 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 2,77 M 3,76 M 3,76 M
P/E ratio 2021 80,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 270 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart INSTEM PLC
Duration : Period :
Instem plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTEM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 9,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip John Reason Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel John Goldsmith CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
David Gare Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Smith Baxter Chief Scientific Officer
MaryBeth Thompson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTEM PLC83.67%270
ACCENTURE PLC24.12%211 745
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.34.03%192 183
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.07%124 194
INFOSYS LIMITED37.06%97 657
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.59%93 640