Instem : Grant of PDMR Options

28 September 2021

Instem plc

("Instem", the "Company")

Grant of PDMR Options

Instem plc (AIM: INS), a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, announces that Phil Reason (Chief Executive Officer) and Nigel Goldsmith (Chief Financial Officer) have each been granted awards of nil-cost options over 25,000 Ordinary Shares under the Instem plc 2018 Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). These options will ordinarily vest and become exercisable in 2024 pursuant to the rules of the LTIP and are subject to meeting share price targets.

After these grants of options, Mr Reason and Mr Goldsmith hold options over a total of 208,816 and 279,531 Ordinary Shares, respectively.

About Instem

Instem is a leading provider of IT solutions & services to the life sciences market delivering compelling solutions for Study Management and Data Collection; Regulatory Solutions for Submissions and Compliance; and Informatics-based Insight Generation.

Instem solutions are in use by over 700 customers worldwide, including all the largest 25 pharmaceutical companies, enabling clients to bring life enhancing products to market faster. Instem's portfolio of software solutions increases client productivity by automating study-related processes while offering the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonisation of actionable scientific information.

Instem products and services address aspects of the entire drug development value chain, from discovery through to market launch. Management estimate that over 50% of all drugs on the market have been through some part of Instem's platform at some stage of their development.

To learn more about Instem solutions and its mission, please visit instem.com.