Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Instem plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INS   GB00B3TQCK30

INSTEM PLC

(INS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/16 11:36:46 am
750 GBX   -0.33%
02:07aINSTEM : Half Year Trading Update
PU
06/14INSTEM : Notice of Capital Markets Day
PU
05/27INSTEM : Result of AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instem : Half Year Trading Update

07/19/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19 July 2021

Instem plc
('Instem' or 'the Company' or 'the Group')

Half Year Trading Update

Instem plc (AIM: INS), a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, is pleased to announce a trading update for the six months to 30 June 2021 (the 'Period').

Financial Highlights
Instem performed well across all areas of the business despite the ongoing backdrop of COVID-19 and continued to execute its acquisition strategy - growing the strength and depth of its solution suite and team with the additions of The Edge Software Consultancy Ltd ('The Edge') and d-Wise Technologies, Inc ('d-wise').

Trading for the Period was in line with the Board's expectations. H1 2021 revenues increased by approximately 45%, including a four-month contribution from The Edge and a three-month contribution from d-wise. Like-for-like revenue growth (excluding contribution from the acquisitions) was approximately 8% which translated to 15% growth on a constant currency basis. Operational cash generation (including on a like-for-like basis) remained strong, with a closing cash balance at 30 June 2021 of £17.9m.

Operational Highlights
The acquisitions of The Edge and d-wise have transformed the scale of the business and further broadened the Company's offering across the drug discovery and development lifecycle, increasing recurring revenues and strengthening relationships with clients. Integration of both businesses is progressing well.
The Group generated strong organic growth across all its divisions, and the continued transition to the SaaS model, which combined with a favourable market conditions, generated increased visibility, with the Company well placed to convert opportunities within new and existing client bases.

Outlook
Trading continues to be in line with the Board's expectations and given the step change in the scale of operations and strong pipeline, the Board is confident that the Company is well positioned to achieve further growth, while also taking advantage of any further acquisition opportunities that may arise.

Phil Reason, CEO of Instem, commented: 'The Instem team has once again performed exceptionally well, almost entirely working from home offices and continuing to successfully deal with the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 while making a positive contribution to vaccine and therapy development. We are pleased with the progress made on the initial integration of d-wise and The Edge, and believe the enlarged Group continues to be well placed to grow recurring revenue and focus on further enhancements to margins and cash generation. We have a proven model, increased scale and buoyant market conditions, and look to the future with confidence.'

For further information, please contact:

Instem plc www.instem.com
Phil Reason, CEO Via Walbrook
Nigel Goldsmith, CFO
Singer Capital Markets (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Peter Steel
Alex Bond
Rachel Hayes
Wallbrook Financial PR Tel: +44 (0) 20 7933 8780
Tom Cooper instem@walbrookpr.com
Nick Rome
Nicholas Johnson

About Instem

Instem is a leading provider of IT solutions & services to the life sciences market delivering compelling solutions for Study Management and Data Collection; Regulatory Solutions for Submissions and Compliance; and Informatics-based Insight Generation.

Instem solutions are in use by over 600 customers worldwide, including all the largest 25 pharmaceutical companies, enabling clients to bring life enhancing products to market faster. Instem's portfolio of software solutions increases client productivity by automating study-related processes while offering the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonisation of actionable scientific information.

Instem products and services address aspects of the entire drug development value chain, from discovery through to market launch. Management estimate that over 50% of all drugs on the market have been through some part of Instem's platform at some stage of their development.

To learn more about Instem solutions and its mission, please visit instem.com.

Disclaimer

Instem plc published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 06:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INSTEM PLC
02:07aINSTEM : Half Year Trading Update
PU
06/14INSTEM : Notice of Capital Markets Day
PU
05/27INSTEM : Result of AGM
PU
04/19INSTEM : Grant of Options
PU
04/19INSTEM : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
04/15INSTEM : Notification of Major Holdings
PU
04/12INSTEM : Audited Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2020 & Investor Presenta..
PU
04/12Instem plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
04/01Instem plc completed the acquisition of d-Wise Technologies, Inc. from shareh..
CI
03/31INSTEM : Notice of Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 45,8 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 9,17 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 59,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 222 M 222 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 304
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart INSTEM PLC
Duration : Period :
Instem plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTEM PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,40 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip John Reason Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nigel John Goldsmith CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
David Gare Non-Executive Chairman
Gordon Smith Baxter Chief Scientific Officer
MaryBeth Thompson Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTEM PLC51.02%224
ACCENTURE PLC19.41%186 855
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.11.60%168 660
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.34%131 205
INFOSYS LIMITED23.86%90 140
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.16.69%83 980