FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

16 November 2023

RECOMMENDED CASH OFFER

by

ICHOR MANAGEMENT LIMITED

(a newly incorporated company controlled by funds managed by ARCHIMED SAS)

for

INSTEM PLC

Issue of Equity, PDMR Dealings and Rule 2.9 Announcement

On 30 August 2023, the board of directors of Ichor Management Limited ("Bidco"), a newly incorporated company controlled by funds managed by ARCHIMED SAS, and the board of directors of Instem plc ("Instem") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer by Bidco for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Instem (the "Acquisition"). The Acquisition is being implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme").

The scheme document in respect of the Acquisition was published and made available to Instem Shareholders on 25 September 2023 (the "Scheme Document"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Earlier today, Instem announced that the Scheme was sanctioned by the Court at the Sanction Hearing.

Exercise of Options

In connection with the Acquisition, and to satisfy awards held by certain employees of Instem under the Company's share option plan, which have now vested and become exercisable following Court sanction of the Scheme, Instem announces that it has applied for 1,153,957 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Instem ("New Ordinary Shares") to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). Admission is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. tomorrow, 17 November 2023.

PDMR Dealings

The following individuals, who are PDMRs in the Company, are in receipt of New Ordinary Shares following an exercise of share options:

PDMR Role Current holding over Ordinary Shares Options Exercised over Ordinary Shares Ordinary Shares received pursuant to the Exercise Enlarged Interest in the Company (No. Ordinary Shares) Enlarged Interest in the Company (Percentage of Enlarged Issued Share capital) Phil Reason Chief Executive Officer 770,714 136,319 109,108 879,822 3.66% Nigel Goldsmith Chief Financial Officer 10,000 268,970 241,759 251,759 1.05%

Rule 2.9

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, Instem confirms that, on 17 November 2023, following the Admission, Instem will have 24,053,390 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in issue. This figure may be used by Instem Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The International Securities Identification Number for Instem Shares is GB00B3TQCK30.

All references to times in this announcement are to London time.

For further information, please contact:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Phil Reason 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Instem plc b) LEI 213800PILYUFNNROQX68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in Instem plc Identification code GB00B3TQCK30 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Share Options c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Nil Volume(s)

100,051 625 pence 36,268* d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16th November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Off-market transaction

*36,268 share options being exercised at 625 pence are being net settled for the exercise price and therefore the total number of shares to be issued is 9,057

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nigel Goldsmith 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Instem plc b) LEI 213800PILYUFNNROQX68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each in Instem plc Identification code GB00B3TQCK30 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Share Options c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Nil Volume(s)

170,202 10 pence 62,500 625 pence 36,268* d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 16th November 2023 f) Place of the transaction Off-market transaction

*36,268 share options being exercised at 625 pence are being net settled for the exercise price and therefore the total number of shares to be issued is 9,057