INSTEM PLC

INSTEM PLC

(INS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/15 03:00:00 am
520 GBX   --.--%
02:40aINSTEM : Notice of Results
PU
09/10INSTEM : Launches New In Silico Toxicology Blog
PU
07/20INSTEM : Half Year Trading Update
PU
Instem : Notice of Results

09/15/2020 | 02:40am EDT

15 September 2020

Instem plc
('Instem')

Notice of Results

Instem plc (AIM: INS), a leading provider of IT solutions to the global life sciences market, will announce results for the half year ended 30 June 2020 on Monday 28 September 2020.

Analyst Presentation
Management will be hosting a presentation via web conference on the day of the results at 11.30am. Analysts wishing to join should register their interest by emailing instem@walbrookpr.com or by telephoning 020 7933 8780.

For further information, please contact:

Instem plc www.instem.com
Phil Reason, CEO Via Walbrook
Nigel Goldsmith, CFO
N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000
Peter Steel
Alex Bond
Rachel Hayes
Wallbrook Financial PR Tel: +44 (0) 20 7933 8780
Tom Cooper instem@walbrookpr.com
Nick Rome
Nicholas Johnson

About Instem

Instem is a leading provider of IT solutions & services to the life sciences market delivering compelling solutions for Study Management and Data Collection; Regulatory Solutions for Submissions and Compliance; and Informatics-based Insight Generation.

Instem solutions are in use by over 500 customers worldwide, including all the largest 25 pharmaceutical companies, enabling clients to bring life enhancing products to market faster. Instem's portfolio of software solutions increases client productivity by automating study-related processes while offering the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonisation of actionable scientific information.

Instem products and services address aspects of the entire drug development value chain, from discovery through to market launch. Management estimate that over 50% of all drugs on the market have been through some part of Instem's platform at some stage of their development.

To learn more about Instem solutions and its mission, please visit instem.com.

Disclaimer

Instem plc published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2020 06:39:03 UTC
