(Alliance News) - Instem PLC on Wednesday said it has agreed to a private equity takeover offer that values the life sciences IT company at just above GBP200 million.

Specialist healthcare industry investor Archimed SAS has offered 833 pence in cash per Instem share, valuing the entire company at GBP203 million. The prices is a 41% premium to Instem's close on AIM in London on Tuesday of 590p. The stock was up 40% to 826.00p early Wednesday in London.

The takeover will be conducted as a scheme of arrangement with newly created Archimed company Ichor Management Ltd. Instem directors unanimously recommend the offer to shareholders and vote for it with their 9.2% stake.

Archimed has offices in New York, Singapore and Lyon, France. It has more than EUR8 billion in assets under management.

Instem said the takeover will allow it to take advantage of Archimed's industry knowledge and network as a healthcare specialist investor.

