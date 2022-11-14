Advanced search
INSTIL BIO, INC.

(TIL)
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Instil Bio, Inc. - TIL

11/14/2022 | 03:12pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Instil Bio, Inc. ("Instil" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TIL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Instil and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On October 31, 2022, Instil disclosed that it notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory agencies that the Company has voluntarily paused enrollment in one of its clinical trials.  The voluntary pause instituted by Instil follows a recent decrease in the successful manufacturing rate of one of its therapies, resulting in an inability to dose some ITIL-168 clinical trial patients for advanced melanoma.

On this news, Instil's stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 37.14%, to close at $3.30 per share on October 31, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-instil-bio-inc---til-301676482.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
