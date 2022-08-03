Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Institut IGH d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IGH   HRIGH0RA0006

INSTITUT IGH D.D.

(IGH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
73.50 HRK   -8.13%
05:36aINSTITUT IGH D D : signed a new contract in North Macedonia worth approx. 22,6 million EUR
PU
07/28Institut IGH d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/08INSTITUT IGH D D : Completion of Construction of Mihačeva Draga Waste Sorting Plant near Rijeka
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Institut IGH d d : signed a new contract in North Macedonia worth approx. 22,6 million EUR

08/03/2022 | 05:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INSTITUT IGH as a leading partner in the consortium with INSTITUT za Patišta d.o.o., Veles, North Macedonia, signed with the Public Enterprise for State Roads of the Republic of North Macedonia a contract on technical supervision and legal advice services over the construction of Pan-European Corridor VIII and Corridor Xd in North Macedonia.

The following sections of the motorways are subject to construction:

  • Section 1: Tetovo - Gostivar is about 17.5 km long and is expected to have four bridges of about 65m, eight overpasses, three underpasses, and 34 culverts.
  • Section 2: Gostivar - Bukojčani, about 30.3 km long, is expected to have 14 bridges of about 3,818 m, six overpasses, ten underpasses, and 33 retaining walls in the length of about 3,536 m.
  • Section 3: Trebeništa - Struga - Kafasan, about 21.7 km long, is expected to have five bridges about 185 m long, seven overpasses, ten underpasses, seven retaining walls approximately 468 m long, and 89 culverts.
  • Section 4: Prilep - Bitola, about 39.3 km long, is expected to have 19 bridges about 688 m long, 21 overpasses, 16 underpasses, and 77 culverts.

The value of the contract is 22.636.500,00 EUR (without VAT), while the share of INSTITUT IGH, JSC is 8.742.500 EUR (without VAT).

The contract duration is 58 months (Phase 1: Negotiation, design, and execution phase in the span of 46 months and Phase 2: Warranty period phase in the span of 12 months).

NEXT NEWS Pelješac bridge - Vivid example of why we build bridges and not walls

Disclaimer

Institut IGH dd published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 09:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSTITUT IGH D.D.
05:36aINSTITUT IGH D D : signed a new contract in North Macedonia worth approx. 22,6 million EUR
PU
07/28Institut IGH d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
04/08INSTITUT IGH D D : Completion of Construction of Mihačeva Draga Waste Sorting Plant n..
PU
03/29INSTITUT IGH D D : Construction of a student dormitory within the Split campus - Geotechni..
PU
03/22INSTITUT IGH D D : No to cutting corners, but cutting risks
PU
03/20INSTITUT IGH D.D.(ZGSE : IGH) dropped from Crobex
CI
03/15INSTITUT IGH D D : What are 25 years in the life of a bridge?
PU
03/04INSTITUT IGH D D : and its employees in new humanitarian action
PU
03/02INSTITUT IGH D D : Institut IGH, JSC closes its Russian subsidiary
PU
03/01INSTITUT IGH D D : Restructuring of INSTITUT IGH, d.d. Senior debt from the 2013 pre-bankr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 166 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
Net income 2020 -0,51 M -0,07 M -0,07 M
Net Debt 2020 384 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -172x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 44,1 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,38x
EV / Sales 2020 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 537
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart INSTITUT IGH D.D.
Duration : Period :
Institut IGH d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Petrosyan Chairman-Management Board
Zarko Deskovic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Igor Dzajic Technical Director
Dusica Kerhac Member-Supervisory Board
Sergej Gljadelkin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTITUT IGH D.D.-31.31%6
SWECO AB (PUBL)-35.66%3 768
NV5 GLOBAL, INC.-1.23%2 099
GREENTOWN MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED21.91%1 667
KUMAGAI GUMI CO.,LTD.-1.04%960
CHINA DESIGN GROUP CO., LTD.-1.20%836