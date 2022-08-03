Institut IGH d d : signed a new contract in North Macedonia worth approx. 22,6 million EUR

INSTITUT IGH as a leading partner in the consortium with INSTITUT za Patišta d.o.o., Veles, North Macedonia, signed with the Public Enterprise for State Roads of the Republic of North Macedonia a contract on technical supervision and legal advice services over the construction of Pan-European Corridor VIII and Corridor Xd in North Macedonia.

The following sections of the motorways are subject to construction:

Section 1: Tetovo - Gostivar is about 17.5 km long and is expected to have four bridges of about 65m, eight overpasses, three underpasses, and 34 culverts.

Section 2: Gostivar - Bukojčani, about 30.3 km long, is expected to have 14 bridges of about 3,818 m, six overpasses, ten underpasses, and 33 retaining walls in the length of about 3,536 m.

Section 3: Trebeništa - Struga - Kafasan, about 21.7 km long, is expected to have five bridges about 185 m long, seven overpasses, ten underpasses, seven retaining walls approximately 468 m long, and 89 culverts.

Section 4: Prilep - Bitola, about 39.3 km long, is expected to have 19 bridges about 688 m long, 21 overpasses, 16 underpasses, and 77 culverts.

The value of the contract is 22.636.500,00 EUR (without VAT), while the share of INSTITUT IGH, JSC is 8.742.500 EUR (without VAT).

The contract duration is 58 months (Phase 1: Negotiation, design, and execution phase in the span of 46 months and Phase 2: Warranty period phase in the span of 12 months).

