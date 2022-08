Instituto Hermes Pardini S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's Registry (CNPJ/ME) No. 19.378.769/0001-76

Board of Trade (NIRE) 3130009880-0

NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

General Meeting Approving the Business Combination - Withdrawal Right

Belo Horizonte, August 18, 2022 - Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. (B3: PARD3) ("Company" or "Hermes Pardini"), in complementation to the information disclosed in the material fact disclosed on the date hereof, pursuant to which the Company communicated to its shareholders and the market in general that the shareholders of the Company, gathered in a general extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on this date ("Meeting"), approved (i) the "Protocol and Justification of the Merger of the Shares Issued by Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. into Oxônia SP Participações S.A., followed by the Merger of Oxônia SP Participações S.A. into Fleury S.A." ("Protocolo e Justificação de Incorporação das Ações de Emissão do Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. pela Oxônia SP Participações S.A., seguida da Incorporação da Oxônia SP Participações S.A. pelo Fleury S.A.") ("Protocol and Justification") executed by Fleury S.A., Hermes Pardini, Oxônia SP Participações S.A. and their management, with the purpose of regulating a corporate reorganization involving the combination of the businesses and the shareholders bases of Fleury and Hermes Pardini ("Transaction"), and (ii) the Transaction, hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that, as disclosed previously, the dissenting shareholders of the approval of the Transaction in the Meeting ("Protocol and Justification") shall have the right of withdrawal ("Right of Withdrawal") with respect to the shares issued by the Company held by them uninterruptedly from the date of disclosure of the first material fact about the Transaction, on June 30, 2022, until the date of payment of the Right of Withdrawal.

The reimbursement amount to be paid due to the exercise of the Right of Withdrawal by Hermes Pardini's corresponds to BRL 6.88 (six Brazilian reais and eighty-eight cents) per share issued by Hermes Pardini, corresponding to the net equity value per Hermes Pardini's share, based on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, without prejudice to the request by dissenting shareholders for a special balance sheet to be prepared, pursuant to the applicable legislation.

The dissenting shareholders that wish to exercise the Right of Withdrawal shall manifest their intention within 30 (thirty) days counted from the date of publication of the minutes of the Meeting in the newspaper. The Company shall disclose in due course a Notice to the Shareholders announcing the publication of such minutes in the newspaper and the beginning of the elapse of the deadline for the exercise of the Right of Withdrawal.

Dissenting shareholders holding shares in custody at Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A. that wish to exercise their Right of Withdrawal shall send a dissent notice to the electronic mail ri@grupopardin.com.br. The dissent notice shall be accompanied by the following documents:

Individual shareholder: ID Card, CPF number, documentary proof of residence and power of attorney, if applicable. Corporate shareholder: CNPJ number, Company Bylaws and its amendments, as well as documents of the Company representatives (documents of appointment, ID Card, CPF number, documentary proof of residence and power of attorney, if applicable). Investment Fund: CNPJ number, Company Bylaws and its amendments, consolidated Articles of Incorporation of the Fund Administrator or Manager, as the case may be, and respective amendments, as well as the documents of the partners/legal representatives (documents of appointment, CPF number, ID Card, proof of residence and power of attorney, if applicable).

Dissenting shareholders holding shares deposited in B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão ("B3") shall contact their stock custody agents (Stock Brokers and Home Brokers) to perform the operation according to B3 rules and procedures.