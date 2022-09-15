Instituto Hermes Pardini S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Following are the results of the second quarter of 2022. It was precisely at the end of 2Q22 on June 30 - that we announced the most transformational M&A in the history of the Pardini Group: the business combination 1 with the Fleury Group. The companies understand that the combination of their businesses signifies an extraordinary opportunity to create value for their stakeholders by increasing the Company's competitive edge and accelerating its organic and inorganic growth. The Companies estimate that the Fleury and Hermes Pardini business combination will generate an increase in the annual EBITDA of the combined company of between R$160 million and R$190 million. The combined Company represents annual pro forma revenue of R$6 billion, 487 PSC units distributed across the country, leadership in L2L and over 20,000 employees. Given its strong reputation, quality and reliability, the "Hermes Pardini" brand will be retained for at least 10 years from the effective consummation of the Business Combination, in all the units where it is currently used and will be expanded to new units that may be opened by virtue of its growth.

We once again set a new volume record in the quarter, processing 41.1 million tests in 2Q22 (+19.9% vs. 2Q21), driven by L2L from a record number of clients, thanks to market share gains in the southern and northeastern regions of Brazil, and by PSC, mainly with the rollout of the growth project in São Paulo. The acquisitions made in the last 12 months and new growth avenues also contributed significantly to this new volume record. Excluding COVID tests, growth in relation to 2Q21 was even higher (22.4%). Despite the decline in COVID and Toxicological tests this quarter, we generated practically the same revenue as in 2Q21, due to the resumption of recurring exams, the positive effect of recent acquisitions and price adjustments. Gross revenue ex-COVID came to R$525.9 million in 2Q22, a record, growing 16.7% from 2Q21. Excluding COVID and Toxicology, growth is even higher at 26.6%.

Gross revenue from COVID tests came to R$32.7 million in the quarter (5.9% of consolidated sales), decreasing 70.3% from 2Q21. Another highlight was the increase in revenue by R$51.0 million in the quarter due to the acquisitions made in 2021: Laboratório Paulo Azevedo, Laboratório APC, IACS and Clínica Dra. Odivânia. Gross profit decreased 26.2% in 2Q22 vs. 2Q21, affected mainly by the sharp reduction in the volume of COVID and Toxicological tests (the latter due to the creation of the periodical toxicological test, which was a requirement in 2Q21), factors that increase the Company's margin. The same effect reflected in EBITDA, which came to R$107.6 million in 2Q22, down 28.7% from 2Q21. EBITDA margin stood at 20.7% in 2Q22, as against 29.0% in 2Q21.