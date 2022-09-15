Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PARD3   BRPARDACNOR1

INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S.A.

(PARD3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-15 pm EDT
21.00 BRL   +2.44%
04:20pINSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
08/18INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Instituto Hermes Pardini S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

09/15/2022 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUARTERLY INFORMATION 2Q22

Medicina, Saúde e Bem-estar

Quarterly Information

Report on review of Quarterly Information...................................................................................................

3

Statement of profit or loss.........................................................................................................................................

6

Statement of comprehensive income........................................................................................................................

8

Statement of changes in equity .................................................................................................................................

9

Statement of cash flows ..........................................................................................................................................

10

Statement of value added........................................................................................................................................

11

1

Operations .......................................................................................................................................................

12

2 Basis of preparation and presentation of the quarterly information, and summary of significant accounting

practices...........................................................................................................................................................

13

2.1.

Individual and consolidated quarterly information....................................................................................

13

2.2. Correlation between the notes disclosed in the annual financial statements and the quarterly

information.................................................................................................................................................

13

2.3.

Significant accounting policies ...................................................................................................................

13

2.5.

Recently issued accounting pronouncements and interpretations not yet adopted by the Company .....

15

3

Business combinations.....................................................................................................................................

15

4

Cash and cash equivalents ...............................................................................................................................

18

5

Trade receivables.............................................................................................................................................

18

6

Inventories .......................................................................................................................................................

19

7

Taxes recoverable ............................................................................................................................................

19

8

Other assets .....................................................................................................................................................

20

9

Investments .....................................................................................................................................................

21

10

Property and equipment..................................................................................................................................

22

11

Intangible assets ..............................................................................................................................................

24

12

Right-of-use assets...........................................................................................................................................

25

13

Trade payables.................................................................................................................................................

27

14

Tax, social security and labor obligations ........................................................................................................

27

15

Leases...............................................................................................................................................................

28

16

Debentures and borrowings ............................................................................................................................

29

17

Taxes payable in installments ..........................................................................................................................

30

18

Provision for contingencies..............................................................................................................................

31

19

Current and deferred income tax and social contribution ..............................................................................

32

20

Restricted financial investments and payables for acquisition of investments...............................................

34

21

Equity ...............................................................................................................................................................

36

22

Net service revenue .........................................................................................................................................

37

23

Operating costs and expenses by nature.........................................................................................................

38

24

Finance income (costs) ....................................................................................................................................

40

25

Related-party transactions ..............................................................................................................................

42

26

Earnings per share ...........................................................................................................................................

44

27

Financial instruments and risk management...................................................................................................

45

28

Non-cash transactions .....................................................................................................................................

48

29

Events after the reporting period ....................................................................................................................

49

Officers' Statement on the Quarterly Information ..................................................................................................

51

Officers' Statement on the Independent Auditor's Review Report.........................................................................

52

Medicine, Health and Well-Being

EARNINGS RELEASE

1

Record Test Processing

Belo Horizonte, August 11,

2022 - Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. ("IHP"), one of Brazil's largest Diagnostic Medicine companies, announces its operating and

financial results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22). Except where stated otherwise, information in this document is provided in local currency (real). The consolidated information of the Company is prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, based on the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM regulations, as well as International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).

1

2Q22 Highlights

RECORD

Number of tests

Gross Margin

Net Income

41.1 million

26.2%

R$37.6 million

Gross Revenue

EBITDA

Net Margin

R$558.7 million

R$107.6 million

7.2%

Gross Profit

EBITDA margin

ROIC ex-goodwill

R$136.4 million

20.7%

38.7%

Operating Cash Flow

R$46.6 million

2

2 Message from the Management

Following are the results

of the second quarter of 2022.

It was precisely at the end of 2Q22 on June 30 - that we announced the most transformational M&A in the history of the Pardini Group: the business combination 1 with the Fleury Group. The companies understand that the combination of their businesses signifies an extraordinary opportunity to create value for their stakeholders by increasing the Company's competitive edge and accelerating its organic and inorganic growth. The Companies estimate that the Fleury and Hermes Pardini business combination will generate an increase in the annual EBITDA of the combined company of between R$160 million and R$190 million. The combined Company represents annual pro forma revenue of R$6 billion, 487 PSC units distributed across the country, leadership in L2L and over 20,000 employees.

Given its strong reputation, quality and reliability, the "Hermes Pardini" brand will be retained for at least 10 years from the effective consummation of the Business

Combination, in all the units where it is currently used and will be expanded to new units that may be opened by virtue of its growth.

We once again set a new volume record in the quarter, processing 41.1 million tests in 2Q22 (+19.9% vs. 2Q21), driven

by L2L from a record number of clients,

thanks to market share gains in the southern and northeastern regions of Brazil, and by PSC, mainly with the rollout of the growth project in São

Paulo. The acquisitions made in the last 12 months and new growth avenues also contributed significantly to this new volume record. Excluding COVID tests, growth in relation to 2Q21 was even higher (22.4%).

Despite the decline in COVID and Toxicological tests this quarter, we generated practically the same revenue as in 2Q21, due to the resumption of recurring exams, the positive effect of recent acquisitions and price adjustments. Gross revenue ex-COVID came to R$525.9 million in 2Q22, a record, growing 16.7% from 2Q21. Excluding COVID and Toxicology, growth is even higher at 26.6%.

Gross revenue from COVID tests came to R$32.7 million in the quarter (5.9% of consolidated sales), decreasing 70.3% from 2Q21.

Another highlight was the increase in revenue by R$51.0 million in the quarter due to the acquisitions made in 2021: Laboratório Paulo Azevedo, Laboratório APC, IACS and Clínica Dra. Odivânia.

Gross profit decreased 26.2% in 2Q22 vs. 2Q21, affected mainly by the sharp reduction in the volume of COVID and Toxicological tests (the latter due to the creation of the periodical toxicological test, which was a requirement in 2Q21), factors that increase the Company's margin.

The same effect reflected in EBITDA, which came to R$107.6 million in 2Q22, down 28.7% from 2Q21. EBITDA margin stood at 20.7% in 2Q22, as against 29.0% in 2Q21.

PATIENT SERVICE CENTERS (PSC)

In 2Q22, Patient Service Centers (PSC) registered 33.3% growth in gross revenue ex-COVID. Total gross revenue increased 15.6% from the same period last year. Performance of PSC ex- COVID was driven by the resumption of recurring exams (including imaging), ramp-up of new units in São Paulo and the acquisitions made since 2021. São Paulo once again performed remarkably, more than doubling its revenue in 2Q22 vs. 2Q21.

All units acquired from DaVita Serviços Médicos are already operating, with the following units opened this quarter: May: Mogi das Cruzes, Osasco, Guarulhos Esperança, Santa Cruz, Freguesia do Ó, Anália Franco, São Miguel Paulista, Tatuapé Tuiuti, Santo Amaro, Taboão da Serra, São Judas and Lapa; June: São Bernardo and Guarulhos.

The Hermes Pardini brand currently has 21 units in the state of São Paulo. Combined with IACS, the total comes to 37 units.

This means that competitors will gradually lose their accreditation to serve clients covered by the agreement with Amil signed in late 2021.

1 Transaction subject to approval from Brazil's antitrust agency CADE.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Instituto Hermes Pardini SA published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 20:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S.A.
04:20pINSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
08/18INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
08/12TRANSCRIPT : Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
CI
08/11FINANCIAL STATEMENTS : Itr/dfp
PU
08/11Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
06/30INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S A : Fato Relevante
PU
06/30Fleury S.A. agreed to acquire Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. from Pardini family and oth..
CI
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Marc..
CI
02/11TRANSCRIPT : Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 11, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 123 M 406 M 406 M
Net income 2022 183 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
Net Debt 2022 399 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 1,95%
Capitalization 2 600 M 497 M 497 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 7 100
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S.A.
Duration : Period :
Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 20,50 BRL
Average target price 22,48 BRL
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Santoro Meirelles Chief Executive Officer
Camilo de Lelis Maciel Silva Executive Director-Financial & Investor Relations
Victor Cavalcanti Pardini Chairman
João Alvarenga Executive Director-Information Technology
Guilherme Birchal Collares Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTITUTO HERMES PARDINI S.A.6.22%503
SONIC HEALTHCARE LIMITED-30.43%10 336
GUANGZHOU KINGMED DIAGNOSTICS GROUP CO., LTD.-41.00%4 397
SYNLAB AG-36.50%3 292
DR. LAL PATHLABS LIMITED-37.24%2 516
DIAGNOSTICOS DA AMÉRICA S.A.-37.17%2 339