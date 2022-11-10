Instituto Hermes Pardini S A : Earnings Presentation

The Pardini Group announces its results for the third quarter of 2022. The Pardini Group has repeatedly been breaking its own records in number of tests processed and this quarter was no exception. We processed record volumes in 1Q21, 2Q21, 3Q21, 1Q22, 2Q22 and now in 3Q22 as well. Volume totaled 44.3 million tests, increasing 20.8% ex- COVID compared to 3Q21. Including COVID tests, volume growth was still 18.7%. This quarter, COVID tests totaled 0.2 million, the lowest since April 2020 (start of the pandemic). The reduction in volume was the result of stability and operational excellence of our technical centers, combined with our strategy of increasing revenue sources ex-COVID, which led to a record number of L2L clients, as well as the expansion of PSC in São Paulo and the performance of the acquisitions made in recent years. Irrespective of the decrease in COVID tests, we not only protected the Company's gross revenue but also increased it by 3.5% in 3Q22 vs. 3Q21, to R$567.5 million.

Gross revenue ex-COVID came to R$550.4 million in 3Q22, a new record, growing 19.0% from 3Q21. Excluding COVID and Toxicology tests, growth is even higher at 21.9%. Gross revenue from COVID tests came to R$17.1 million in the quarter (3.0% of consolidated sales), decreasing 80% from 3Q21, before eliminations (lowest amount since the start of the pandemic). Another highlight was the increase in revenue by R$47.4 million in the quarter due to the acquisitions made in 2021: Laboratório Paulo Azevedo, Laboratório APC, IACS and Clínica Dra. Odivânia. Gross profit declined 16.2% in 3Q22 compared to 3Q21, positively impacted by: (ii) the acquisitions (M&A), which contributed to volume and revenue growth; and (iii) the recovery of prices and volume at L2L; and negatively impacted by: (i) the increase in costs due to the new units in São Paulo, especially with rent, medical fees, personnel expenses and depreciation; (ii) the effect of inflationary cost on expansion of the Company's structure; (iii) the reduction in COVID and Toxicological tests compared to 3Q21.

impact of salary adjustments due to labor agreements in 3Q22. As such, gross margin in 3Q22 decreased 610 bps compared to 3Q21. EBITDA ex-COVID increased 25.3% between 3Q21 and 3Q22 to reach R$99.1 million, a quarterly record for the Company on an ex-COVID basis. EBITDA margin ex-COVID was 19.4% in 3Q22, up 100 bps year on year, due to efficiency gains resulting from higher volume processed and the management of production costs to minimize inflationary pressure. Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA came to R$103.6 million in 3Q22, down 14.9% from 3Q21. EBITDA margin stood at 19.7% in 3Q22, as against 24.0% in 3Q21. The decrease in margin was mainly due to the decline in COVID and Toxicology tests, as well as higher fixed costs with funding (especially in São Paulo) and production in a scenario of annual inflation of close to double digits.