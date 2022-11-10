Instituto Hermes Pardini S A : Earnings Presentation
Record Test Processing
Belo Horizonte, November 10, 2022 - Instituto Hermes Pardini S.A. ("IHP"), one of Brazil's largest Diagnostic Medicine companies,
announces its operating and financial results for the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22). Except where stated otherwise, information in this document is provided in local currency (real). The consolidated information of the Company is prepared in accordance with the accounting practices adopted in Brazil, based on the Brazilian Corporation Law and CVM regulations, as well as International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
3Q22 highlights
RECORD
RECORD
Number of tests
Gross Revenue
Gross Margin
Gross Revenue
Ex-COVID
44.3 million
R$567.5 million
25.6%
R$550.4 million
RECORD
Consolidated
Gross Profit
EBITDA margin
EBITDA Ex-COVID
EBITDA
R$134.7 million
19.7%
R$99.1 million
R$103.6 million
Net Income
Net Margin
ROIC without
goodwill
R$29.9 million
5.7%
33.9%
Operating Cash Flow
R$118.9 million
2 Message from the Management
The Pardini Group announces its results for the third quarter of 2022. The Pardini Group has repeatedly been breaking its own records in number of tests processed and this quarter was no exception. We processed record volumes in 1Q21, 2Q21, 3Q21, 1Q22, 2Q22 and now in 3Q22 as well. Volume totaled 44.3 million tests, increasing 20.8% ex- COVID compared to 3Q21. Including COVID tests, volume growth was still 18.7%. This quarter, COVID tests totaled 0.2 million, the lowest since April 2020 (start of the pandemic).
The reduction in volume was the result of stability and operational excellence of our technical centers, combined with our strategy of increasing revenue sources ex-COVID, which led to a record number of L2L clients, as well as the expansion of PSC in São Paulo and the performance of the acquisitions made in recent years.
Irrespective of the decrease in COVID tests, we not only protected the Company's gross revenue but also increased it by 3.5% in 3Q22 vs. 3Q21, to R$567.5 million.
Gross revenue ex-COVID came to
R$550.4 million in 3Q22, a new record, growing 19.0% from 3Q21. Excluding COVID and Toxicology tests, growth is even higher at 21.9%.
Gross revenue from COVID tests came to R$17.1 million in the quarter (3.0% of consolidated sales), decreasing 80% from 3Q21, before eliminations (lowest amount since the start of the pandemic).
Another highlight was the increase in revenue by R$47.4 million in the quarter due to the acquisitions made in 2021: Laboratório Paulo Azevedo, Laboratório APC, IACS and Clínica Dra. Odivânia.
Gross profit declined 16.2% in 3Q22 compared to 3Q21, positively impacted by: (ii) the acquisitions (M&A), which contributed to volume and revenue growth; and (iii) the recovery of prices and volume at L2L; and negatively impacted by: (i) the increase in costs due
to the new units in São Paulo, especially
with rent, medical fees, personnel expenses and depreciation; (ii) the effect of inflationary cost on expansion of the Company's structure; (iii) the reduction in COVID and Toxicological tests compared to 3Q21.
impact of salary adjustments due to labor agreements in 3Q22. As such, gross margin in 3Q22 decreased 610 bps compared to 3Q21.
EBITDA ex-COVID increased 25.3% between 3Q21 and 3Q22 to reach R$99.1 million, a quarterly record for the Company on an ex-COVID basis. EBITDA margin ex-COVID was 19.4% in 3Q22, up 100 bps year on year, due to efficiency gains resulting from higher volume processed and the management of production costs to minimize inflationary pressure.
Meanwhile, consolidated EBITDA came to R$103.6 million in 3Q22, down 14.9% from 3Q21. EBITDA margin stood at 19.7% in 3Q22, as against 24.0% in 3Q21. The decrease in margin was mainly due to the decline in COVID and Toxicology tests, as well as higher fixed costs with funding (especially in São Paulo) and production in a scenario of annual inflation of close to double digits.
PATIENT SERVICE CENTERS (PSC)
The PSC collection channel also set a new record in volume in 3Q22, with growth of 22.5% in gross revenue ex- COVID compared to 3Q21. Total PSC gross venue increased 5.5% in 3Q22 vs. 3Q21. On a consolidated basis, all the regions delivered growth excluding
COVID.
The regional PSC highlight was once again São Paulo, which is in the ramp- up phase, with patients being gradually directed by health plan operators and its portfolio of tests expanding. Also, the number of new health plans accredited by the SP units increased. Note that São Paulo contributed to the record revenue ex- COVID in 3Q22 with an increase in the number of units, from five in 2021 to 37 in 2022.
Demonstrating the strong recovery of exams ex-COVID, imaging expanded 18% in the quarter, driven by the increase in the saturation of MRIs, ultrasound exams and tomographies, which were new records. This growth was driven by the expansion of
accreditation in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Goiânia. In Belo Horizonte, in addition to higher accreditation of imaging labs, Labclass (premium brand of the Group) recently began to receive clients from the region's main operator.
In São Paulo and Goiás, we also made
significant progress in renegotiating
adjustments of our prices for inflation with our main payers.
LAB-TO-LAB
Once again, the average volume per client in L2L increased, up 12.3% vs. 3Q21, a new record. As a result, recurring revenue ex-COVID and ex-Toxicology increased as well. Excluding COVID and Toxicological tests, revenue grew 21.1%. No considering COVID tests, gross revenue grew 15.7% in 3Q22 vs. 3Q21. Consolidated L2L revenue increased 2% compared to 3Q21,
The high added-value businesses (Personalized Medicine and Pathological Anatomy) also followed this upward trend, achieving double-digit growth of gross revenue in 3Q22.
Hospital Support has been another L2L growth vector. The business plan continues to be executed as planned and two new hospitals are being built: Hospital Amazônia (140 beds) in Belém, Pará, which is one of the most modern and complete institutions in Brazil's Northern region, and a large and highly complex hospital located in the
Metropolitan Region of São Paulo.
Driven by the focus on boosting our capacity to generate business with our partner labs, we once again reported recurring growth in the number of L2L clients year on year. In 3Q22, we had 6,254 revenue generating clients, up 5.0% from 3Q21, a new quarterly record.
In Personalized Medicine, our achievement was the signing of an agreement for the provision of pathological anatomy services nationwide to a major verticalized player.
Event after the reporting period: In October, the Company announced to its clients the advancement of its price adjustment of early 2023. As such, starting from November, L2L tickets have been partially adjusted for inflation.
TOXICOLOGY
Gross revenue from Toxicological exams came to R$22.6 million in 3Q22, down 25.2% from 3Q21, mainly due to the strong comparison base of 2021, when the legislation was amended to require professionally licensed drivers to take a toxicological test every 2.5 years. Furthermore, the decline in this type of exam is due to the variation in market volume and not to the loss of market share.
PARDIS MARKETPLACE
The Pardis marketplace is already a reality, operates under the Lab-to- lab umbrella and aims to expand the share of wallet in the base of over 6,000 active clients served by the
business unit, especially small and midsized labs. Conceived by the Pardini Group, Pardis is a complete hub for integration of the Health sector. Our Marketplace brings together various sellers that are a reference in the market, and we help labs, clinics, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and
retailers to strengthen their own business by offering a unique online sales platform for their products and inputs, not to mention our exclusive distribution service. Pardis also registered strong growth in the number of SKUs resold by the distributors. Items sold increased from 55 in January to 390 in September. https://www.pardis.com.br/
M&As
CSV
On September 26, we announced the acquisition of CSV - Central Sorológica de Vitoria, in the state of Espírito Santo, for R$17.8 million. With 25 years of history, the company will become a new advanced technical center for Pardini. It is a reference in Espírito Santo in clinical analysis, molecular biology and toxicology tests for other laboratories. The acquisition
is in line with the Pardini Group's Lab-to-Lab strategy of decentralizing its production model as a leverage to provide services closer to labs, as well as more competitive test processing time.
With these differentials, the
Company will attract more clients
and increase the share of wallet of its current portfolio through the Full Support service, while also improving the assistance offered to hospitals and clinics in the region. Dr. Silvio Foletto, one of the founders of CSV, will be directly involved in managing the business.
HUGO SILVIANO BRANDÃO
Early in November, we also announced the acquisition of Anatomia Patológica Hugo Silviano Brandao, based in Belo Horizonte, for R$11 million. Founded in 1969, it is a lab specializing in pathological anatomy, cytopathology and immunohistochemistry, which are highly complex diagnostic exams in
Oncology. The merger will enable expansion and access to highly complex exams for cancer diagnosis. Laura Silviano Brandão, the partner at the HSB lab, and the clinical team led by her will be retained.
ACCREDITATION BY THE COLLEGE OF AMERICAN PATHOLOGISTS
The accreditation committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) has granted accreditation to Toxicologia Pardini based on the results of a recent on-site inspection as part of CAP's accreditation program. The diagnostic
medicine network, with operations
across the country, is part of a network of over 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. The U.S. government recognizes CAP's Laboratory Accreditation Program, launched in the 1960s, as being equivalent to or more
rigorous than the federal government's inspection program. During CAP's accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standards of service to all patients of the lab, inspectors examined the lab records and quality control of processes in the last two years. CAP inspectors also check the qualifications of the team, equipment, facilities, safety program, as well as registration and overall management of the lab.
Toxicologia Pardini is also a member of the Brazilian Toxicology Association
(ABTox) and one of the leading
toxicological test labs in all Brazilian states.
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
The Company took important steps in its Sustainability pillar, publishing the second Sustainability Report of the Pardini Group, the first in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards 2021 and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
The Report brings information on our business model, value creation and performance between January 1 and December 31, 2021, integrating financial information with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects. The initiative reaffirms the Pardini Group's commitment to transparency and open dialogue with its stakeholders. The document also describes the Group's advances in its business model, its value creation and performance in 2021, integrating financial information with environmental, social and governance (ESG) aspects. The Company published its first Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory in accordance with the specifications of the Brazilian Program GHG Protocol.
