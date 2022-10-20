Advanced search
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  08:57 2022-10-13 am EDT
6.180 EUR   +7.48%
08:35aCms : Correction of a release from 10/10/2022, 10:20 CET/CEST - Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/11INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Barclays
MD
10/10Cms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
CMS: Correction of a release from 10/10/2022, 10:20 CET/CEST - Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

10/13/2022 | 08:35am EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Correction of a release from 10/10/2022, 10:20 CET/CEST - Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

13.10.2022 / 14:33 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Correction of disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 29thinterim announcement

Essen – 13 October 2022 - In the period from 03 October 2022 up to and including 07 October 2022, a number of 98,975 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
     
03.10.2022 19,649 8.7147
04.10.2022 19,611 8.7318
05.10.2022 19,754 8.6683
06.10.2022 19,811 8.6433
07.10.2022 20,150 8.4972

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 07 October 2022 amounts to a number of 2,112,494  shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


13.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1462991  13.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1462991&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
