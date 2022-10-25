Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Instone Real Estate Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:52 2022-10-25 pm EDT
7.430 EUR   +1.23%
12:53pCms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:51pInstone Real Estate Group Se : Increase in the proportion of treasury shares to up to 7.87 percent of the share capital through an additional share buyback programme (Share Buyback Programme 2022/II)
EQ
10/17Cms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

10/25/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

25.10.2022 / 18:51 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on share buyback according to art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 of the Commission to Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 – Share buyback programme 2022/II

Essen, October, 25 2022 – The further share buyback as resolved by the Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE (also “Company”) today with consent of the Company’s Supervisory Board and announced in the today’s ad hoc release will commence on 26 October 2022. Company shares with a value of up to EUR 25 million (excluding ancillary purchasing costs), however, no more than 1,349,417 shares (approx. 2.87% of the Company’s share capital), shall be acquired by 31 March 2023 (the “Share Buyback Programme 2022/II”). The Share Buyback Programme 2022/II builds on the share buyback programme announced on 10 February 2022 and completed on 24 October 2022 under which a total of 2,349,416 treasury shares (5% of the Company’s share capital) have been acquired. 

The repurchased shares can be used for all legally permissible purposes, whereby a cancellation of the shares is not excluded. The Management Board thereby exercises the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Instone Real Estate Group SE on 13 June 2019 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG), allowing the repurchase of a maximum of 10 percent of the share capital existing at the time of the authorisation until 12 June 2024; this equals 3.698.833 shares.

In accordance with the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting, the purchase price (excluding ancillary purchasing costs) should meet the arithmetic mean of the share prices (closing auction prices of the shares of Instone Real Estate Group SE in XETRA-Trading or on any comparable trading system substituting XETRA) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange within the last three stock exchange trading days prior to the purchase or the entering into an obligation to purchase by no more than 10 % above or below this amount.

The share buyback shall be carried out in accordance with art. 5 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with the provision of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052, with the exceptions of the limitations of the purposes set out in art. 5 para. 2 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014.

The Share Buyback Programme 2022/II will be carried out by involvement of an independent credit institution. The credit institution must execute the acquisition of shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE in accordance with the aforementioned provisions and comply with the requirements of the authorisation dated 13 June 2019.  

The Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE can suspend, prematurely end or resume the Share Buyback Programme 2022/II at any time, to the extent permitted by law.

The transactions will be appropriately disclosed in a manner that complies with the requirements of art. 5 para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 in conjunction with art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 no later than on the seventh trading day following their execution and will be published, amongst others, on the Company’s website under https://ir.en.instone.de/sharebuyback. Instone Real Estate Group SE will ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the date of public disclosure.

Essen, 25 October 2022

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Management Board

Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Phone.: +49 (0)201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de
 


25.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471875  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471875&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
12:53pCms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:51pInstone Real Estate Group Se : Increase in the proportion of treasury shares to up to 7.87..
EQ
10/17Cms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/13Cms : Correction of a release from 10/10/2022, 10:20 CET/CEST - Instone Real Estate Group ..
EQ
10/11INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Downgraded from Neutral to Sell by Barclays
MD
10/10Cms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/04Cms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/27Cms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/19Cms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/12Instone Real Estate Group Se : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 773 M 771 M 771 M
Net income 2022 36,9 M 36,8 M 36,8 M
Net Debt 2022 447 M 446 M 446 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 4,82%
Capitalization 332 M 328 M 331 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 409
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,34 €
Average target price 13,27 €
Spread / Average Target 80,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Brendgen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE-55.89%328
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-21.26%23 636
VONOVIA SE-56.02%16 776
VINGROUP-40.59%8 441
VINHOMES-45.61%7 820
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-47.89%7 559