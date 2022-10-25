CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares – 31stinterim announcement and final announcement
Essen – 25 October 2022 - In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including 24 October 2022, a number of 144,788 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
|Repurchase date
|Aggregated volume (number of shares)
|Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
|
|
|
|17.10.2022
|6,684
|6.8588
|18.10.2022
|33,157
|7.0984
|19.10.2022
|33,780
|6.8582
|20.10.2022
|34,636
|7.0708
|21.10.2022
|25,000
|7.1469
|24.10.2022
|11,531
|7.2834
The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at
https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html
The total volume of shares purchased in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 24 October 2022 amounts to a number of 2,349,416 shares (5.00% of the share capital of Instone Real Estate Group SE) at an average price of 10.82€ per share.
Thereby, the share buyback program has been completed. The commencement of the share buyback program was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.
The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Investor Relations
Instone Real Estate Group SE
Burkhard Sawazki
Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen
Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137
Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de