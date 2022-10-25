CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 31stinterim announcement and final announcement

Essen – 25 October 2022 - In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including 24 October 2022, a number of 144,788 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR) 17.10.2022 6,684 6.8588 18.10.2022 33,157 7.0984 19.10.2022 33,780 6.8582 20.10.2022 34,636 7.0708 21.10.2022 25,000 7.1469 24.10.2022 11,531 7.2834

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 24 October 2022 amounts to a number of 2,349,416 shares (5.00% of the share capital of Instone Real Estate Group SE) at an average price of 10.82€ per share.

Thereby, the share buyback program has been completed. The commencement of the share buyback program was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

