  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Instone Real Estate Group SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP SE

(INS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:52 2022-10-25 pm EDT
7.430 EUR   +1.23%
12:53pCms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
12:51pInstone Real Estate Group Se : Increase in the proportion of treasury shares to up to 7.87 percent of the share capital through an additional share buyback programme (Share Buyback Programme 2022/II)
EQ
10/17Cms : Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

10/25/2022 | 12:55pm EDT
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

25.10.2022 / 18:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 31stinterim announcement and final announcement

Essen – 25 October 2022 - In the period from 17 October 2022 up to and including 24 October 2022, a number of 144,788 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Instone Real Estate Group SE.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
     
17.10.2022 6,684 6.8588
18.10.2022 33,157 7.0984
19.10.2022 33,780 6.8582
20.10.2022 34,636 7.0708
21.10.2022 25,000 7.1469
24.10.2022 11,531 7.2834

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased in the period from 18 March 2022 up to and including 24 October 2022 amounts to a number of 2,349,416 shares (5.00% of the share capital of Instone Real Estate Group SE) at an average price of 10.82€ per share.

Thereby, the share buyback program has been completed. The commencement of the share buyback program was disclosed on 10 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 18 March 2022.

The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE were acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


25.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1471659  25.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1471659&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
