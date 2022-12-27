Advanced search
CMS: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

12/27/2022 | 04:46am EST
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Share Buyback Programme II
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Release of a capital market information

27.12.2022 / 10:45 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares – 9thinterim announcement

Essen – 27 December 2022 - In the period from 19 December 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022, a number of 87,267 shares were acquired under the share buyback programme 2022/II of Instone Real Estate Group SE, the commencement of which was disclosed on 25 October 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 26 October 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)
19.12.2022 17,690 7.5632
20.12.2022 17,609 7.4688
21.12.2022 17,597 7.6091
22.12.2022 17,538 7.6127
23.12.2022 16,833 7.6363

 

The transactions in detailed form are published on the Instone Real Estate Group SE website at

https://ir.de.instone.de/websites/instonereal/English/2550/share-buyback.html

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 26 October 2022 up to and including 23 December 2022 amounts to a number of 837,674 shares.


The shares in Instone Real Estate Group SE are acquired by a bank commissioned by Instone Real Estate Group SE on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

 

Investor Relations

Instone Real Estate Group SE

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Phone: +49 (0)201 45355-137

Email: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de

 


27.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1522091  27.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522091&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
