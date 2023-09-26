Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.09.2023 / 16:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:David
Last name(s):Dreyfus

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group SE

b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A2NBX80

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
6.03 EUR5125.50 EUR
6.06 EUR14943.96 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
6.0523 EUR20069.4600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name:Tradegate
MIC:XGAT


Language:English
Company:Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet:www.instone.de

 
