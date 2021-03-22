DGAP-DD : Instone Real Estate Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 22.03.2021 / 10:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: First name: Kruno Last name(s): Crepulja 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Position: Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Instone Real Estate Group AG b) LEI 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NBX80 b) Nature of the transaction Sale. Mr. Crepulja continues to hold 99.775 shares in Instone Real Estate Group AG and intends to remain invested long-term through this position. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 24.40 EUR 1586000.00 EUR d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 24.4000 EUR 1586000.0000 EUR e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-18; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

