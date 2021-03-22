Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/22 05:38:15 am
24.4 EUR   +1.04%
05:41aDGAP-DD  : Instone Real Estate Group AG english
DJ
03/19INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : Instone Real Estate Group AG english

03/22/2021 | 05:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
22.03.2021 / 10:40 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Kruno 
 
 Last name(s):  Crepulja 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Instone Real Estate Group AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2NBX80 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Sale. Mr. Crepulja continues to hold 99.775 shares in Instone Real Estate Group AG and intends to remain invested 
 long-term through this position. 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 24.40 EUR     1586000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 24.4000 EUR   1586000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-03-18; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Instone Real Estate Group AG 
              Grugaplatz 2-4 
              45131 Essen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.instone.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65080 22.03.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)

All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
05:41aDGAP-DD  : Instone Real Estate Group AG english
DJ
03/19INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
03/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Annual Financial Statement 2020
PU
03/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE  : Presentation Annual Results 2020
PU
03/18PRESS RELEASE  : Instone Real Estate Group AG: -2-
DJ
03/18INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone held up well in a year dominated by the c..
EQ
03/18PRESS RELEASE : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone held up well in a year dom..
DJ
03/09INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 898 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
Net income 2021 90,0 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 417 M 496 M 496 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,54%
Capitalization 1 135 M 1 351 M 1 349 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 30,13 €
Last Close Price 24,15 €
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG15.00%1 377
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.8.71%54 722
VONOVIA SE-6.79%36 695
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.94%25 409
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-7.81%15 978
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.15%14 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ