DGAP-DD : Instone Real Estate Group AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
22.03.2021 / 10:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Kruno
Last name(s): Crepulja
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Instone Real Estate Group AG
b) LEI
391200DINUIRPDZQHX03
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
b) Nature of the transaction
Sale. Mr. Crepulja continues to hold 99.775 shares in Instone Real Estate Group AG and intends to remain invested
long-term through this position.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.40 EUR 1586000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.4000 EUR 1586000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-18; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
22.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.instone.de
End of News DGAP News Service
=------------
65080 22.03.2021
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
March 22, 2021 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)