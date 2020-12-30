Log in
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release -2-

12/30/2020
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Merrill Lynch,    |           %|            %|               %| 
|Pierce, Fenner &  |            |             |                | 
|Smith Incorporated|            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Managed Account   |           %|            %|               %| 
|Advisors LLC      |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|-                 |           %|            %|               %| 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Bank of America   |           %|            %|               %| 
|Corporation       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|NB Holdings       |           %|            %|               %| 
|Corporation       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|BAC North America |           %|            %|               %| 
|Holding Company   |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
|Bank of America,  |           %|            %|               %| 
|National          |            |             |                | 
|Association       |            |             |                | 
+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|29 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Instone Real Estate Group AG 
          Grugaplatz 2-4 
          45131 Essen 
          Germany 
Internet: www.instone.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1157823 2020-12-30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2020 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)

