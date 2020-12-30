DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release -2

+------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Merrill Lynch, | %| %| %| |Pierce, Fenner & | | | | |Smith Incorporated| | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Managed Account | %| %| %| |Advisors LLC | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |- | %| %| %| +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Bank of America | %| %| %| |Corporation | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |NB Holdings | %| %| %| |Corporation | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |BAC North America | %| %| %| |Holding Company | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ |Bank of America, | %| %| %| |National | | | | |Association | | | | +------------------+------------+-------------+----------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* ++ || ++ Date +-----------+ |29 Dec 2020| +-----------+ 2020-12-30 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Instone Real Estate Group AG Grugaplatz 2-4 45131 Essen Germany Internet: www.instone.de End of News DGAP News Service 1157823 2020-12-30

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2020 11:59 ET (16:59 GMT)