Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Instone Real Estate Group AG    INS   DE000A2NBX80

INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG

(INS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/28/2020 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG 
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of 
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of 
Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-28 / 16:06 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
*Notification of Major Holdings* 
 
*1. Details of issuer* 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Name:                         |Instone Real Estate Group AG| 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Street:                       |Grugaplatz 2-4              | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Postal code:                  |45131                       | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|City:                         |Essen                       | 
|                              |Germany                     | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03        | 
+------------------------------+----------------------------+ 
*2. Reason for notification* 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments              | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights             | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Other reason:                                    | 
+-+-------------------------------------------------+ 
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* 
+-------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Legal entity: RYE BAY EUROPEAN MASTER FUND LIMITED           | 
|City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman     | 
|Islands                                                      | 
+-------------------------------------------------------------+ 
*4. Names of shareholder(s)* 
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
++ 
|| 
++ 
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* 
+-----------+ 
|16 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
*6. Total positions* 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|             |% of voting|% of voting|  Total of| Total number| 
|             |     rights|     rights| both in %|    of voting| 
|             |attached to|    through|   (7.a. +|       rights| 
|             |     shares|instruments|     7.b.)|  pursuant to| 
|             |  (total of|  (total of|          | Sec. 41 WpHG| 
|             |      7.a.)|    7.b.1 +|          |             | 
|             |           |     7.b.2)|          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|New          |     0.00 %|     4.98 %|    4.98 %|     46988336| 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
|Previous     |        0 %|     5.28 %|    5.28 %|            /| 
|notification |           |           |          |             | 
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ 
*7. Details on total positions* 
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* 
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ 
|ISIN   |         Absolute         |           In %            | 
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ 
|       |       Direct|    Indirect|       Direct|     Indirect| 
|       |     (Sec. 33|    (Sec. 34|     (Sec. 33|     (Sec. 34| 
|       |        WpHG)|       WpHG)|        WpHG)|        WpHG)| 
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ 
|       |            0|           0|       0.00 %|       0.00 %| 
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ 
|*Total*|            0             |          0.00 %           | 
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ 
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|Type of  |Expiration or  |Exercise or |     Voting|     Voting| 
|instrumen|maturity date  |conversion  |     rights|rights in %| 
|t        |               |period      |   absolute|           | 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |            |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
|         |               |*Total*     |          0|     0.00 %| 
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ 
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* 
+-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+ 
|Type of|Expiration  |Exercise  |Cash or   |   Voting|   Voting| 
|instrum|or maturity |or        |physical  |   rights|rights in| 
|ent    |date        |conversion|settlement| absolute|        %| 
|       |            |period    |          |         |         | 
+-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+ 
|Swap   |            |          |Cash      |  2337993|   4.98 %| 
+-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+ 
|       |            |          |*Total*   |  2337993|   4.98 %| 
+-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+ 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not        | 
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| 
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the           | 
| |(underlying) issuer (1.).                                   | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the     | 
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:        | 
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+ 
 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
|Name|      % of voting|      % of voting| Total of both (if at| 
|    |    rights (if at|   rights through|    least 5% or more)| 
|    |least 3% or more)|  instruments (if|                     | 
|    |                 |   at least 5% or|                     | 
|    |                 |            more)|                     | 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
|    |                 |                 |                     | 
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ 
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* 
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) 
 
Date of general meeting: 
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general 
meeting: 
 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|    Proportion of voting|          Proportion of|Total of both| 
|                  rights|            instruments|             | 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
|                       %|                      %|            %| 
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ 
*10. Other explanatory remarks:* 
 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
|Rye Bay European Master Fund Limited is a fund managed by Rye | 
|Bay Capital LLP. The previous disclosure of 5.28% was made by | 
|Rye Bay Capital LLP on 23/03/2018 to the AFM as Instone's home| 
|member state at the time was the Netherlands.                 | 
+--------------------------------------------------------------+ 
Date 
 
+-----------+ 
|23 Dec 2020| 
+-----------+ 
 
2020-12-28 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  Instone Real Estate Group AG 
          Grugaplatz 2-4 
          45131 Essen 
          Germany 
Internet: www.instone.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1157629 2020-12-28

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 28, 2020 10:07 ET (15:07 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG 0.98% 20.65 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
PVR LIMITED 2.39% 1310.4 Delayed Quote.-31.35%
All news about INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
10:08aDGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Sectio..
DJ
12/08INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Warburg Research remains its Buy rating
MD
11/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Kepler Cheuvreux reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
11/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Receives a Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
11/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Presentation Q3 Results 2020
PU
11/26INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone Real Estate performs as planned in Q3 202..
EQ
11/26PRESS RELEASE : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Instone Real Estate performs as pl..
DJ
11/25INSTONE REAL ESTATE : Buy rating from Kepler Cheuvreux
MD
11/23INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 481 M 587 M 587 M
Net income 2020 30,5 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
Net Debt 2020 428 M 522 M 522 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 961 M 1 171 M 1 173 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,89x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 334
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Instone Real Estate Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 30,82 €
Last Close Price 20,45 €
Spread / Highest target 76,0%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kruno Crepulja Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Gräf Chief Operating Officer
Foruhar Madjlessi Chief Financial Officer
Jochen Scharpe Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Hegel Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG-1.69%1 171
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-12.68%48 007
VONOVIA SE21.54%40 231
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-32.59%24 858
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE16.91%17 838
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-34.68%15 355
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ