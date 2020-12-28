DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2020-12-28 / 16:06 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Notification of Major Holdings* *1. Details of issuer* +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG| +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Postal code: |45131 | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |City: |Essen | | |Germany | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ |Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 | +------------------------------+----------------------------+ *2. Reason for notification* +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights| +-+-------------------------------------------------+ |X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Change of breakdown of voting rights | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ | |Other reason: | +-+-------------------------------------------------+ *3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation* +-------------------------------------------------------------+ |Legal entity: RYE BAY EUROPEAN MASTER FUND LIMITED | |City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman | |Islands | +-------------------------------------------------------------+ *4. Names of shareholder(s)* holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. ++ || ++ *5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:* +-----------+ |16 Dec 2020| +-----------+ *6. Total positions* +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ | |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number| | | rights| rights| both in %| of voting| | |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights| | | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to| | | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG| | | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | | | | | 7.b.2)| | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ |New | 0.00 %| 4.98 %| 4.98 %| 46988336| +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ |Previous | 0 %| 5.28 %| 5.28 %| /| |notification | | | | | +-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+ *7. Details on total positions* *a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)* +-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ |ISIN | Absolute | In % | +-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ | | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect| | | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| | | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| +-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ | | 0| 0| 0.00 %| 0.00 %| +-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ |*Total*| 0 | 0.00 % | +-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+ *b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG* +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting| |instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %| |t | |period | absolute| | +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | | | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %| +---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+ *b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG* +-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+ |Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting| |instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in| |ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| %| | | |period | | | | +-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+ |Swap | | |Cash | 2337993| 4.98 %| +-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+ | | | |*Total* | 2337993| 4.98 %| +-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+ *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ |X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not | | |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that| | |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the | | |(underlying) issuer (1.). | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ | |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the | | |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: | +-+------------------------------------------------------------+ +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ |Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at| | | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)| | |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| | | | | at least 5% or| | | | | more)| | +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ | | | | | +----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+ *9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG* (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both| | rights| instruments| | +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ | %| %| %| +------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+ *10. Other explanatory remarks:* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ |Rye Bay European Master Fund Limited is a fund managed by Rye | |Bay Capital LLP. Rye Bay European Master Fund Limited is a fund managed by Rye Bay Capital LLP. The previous disclosure of 5.28% was made by Rye Bay Capital LLP on 23/03/2018 to the AFM as Instone's home member state at the time was the Netherlands.

Date
+-----------+
|23 Dec 2020|
+-----------+

