DGAP-PVR : Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group AG
Instone Real Estate Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of
the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of
Europe-wide distribution
2020-12-28 / 16:06
*Notification of Major Holdings*
*1. Details of issuer*
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Name: |Instone Real Estate Group AG|
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Street: |Grugaplatz 2-4 |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Postal code: |45131 |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|City: |Essen |
| |Germany |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):|391200DINUIRPDZQHX03 |
+------------------------------+----------------------------+
*2. Reason for notification*
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights|
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
|X|Acquisition/disposal of instruments |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Change of breakdown of voting rights |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
| |Other reason: |
+-+-------------------------------------------------+
*3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation*
+-------------------------------------------------------------+
|Legal entity: RYE BAY EUROPEAN MASTER FUND LIMITED |
|City of registered office, country: Grand Cayman, Cayman |
|Islands |
+-------------------------------------------------------------+
*4. Names of shareholder(s)*
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
++
||
++
*5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:*
+-----------+
|16 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
*6. Total positions*
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
| |% of voting|% of voting| Total of| Total number|
| | rights| rights| both in %| of voting|
| |attached to| through| (7.a. +| rights|
| | shares|instruments| 7.b.)| pursuant to|
| | (total of| (total of| | Sec. 41 WpHG|
| | 7.a.)| 7.b.1 +| | |
| | | 7.b.2)| | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|New | 0.00 %| 4.98 %| 4.98 %| 46988336|
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
|Previous | 0 %| 5.28 %| 5.28 %| /|
|notification | | | | |
+-------------+-----------+-----------+----------+-------------+
*7. Details on total positions*
*a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)*
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+
|ISIN | Absolute | In % |
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+
| | Direct| Indirect| Direct| Indirect|
| | (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34| (Sec. 33| (Sec. 34|
| | WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)| WpHG)|
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+
| | 0| 0| 0.00 %| 0.00 %|
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+
|*Total*| 0 | 0.00 % |
+-------+-------------+------------+-------------+-------------+
*b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG*
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
|Type of |Expiration or |Exercise or | Voting| Voting|
|instrumen|maturity date |conversion | rights|rights in %|
|t | |period | absolute| |
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | | | 0| 0.00 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
| | |*Total* | 0| 0.00 %|
+---------+---------------+------------+-----------+-----------+
*b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG*
+-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+
|Type of|Expiration |Exercise |Cash or | Voting| Voting|
|instrum|or maturity |or |physical | rights|rights in|
|ent |date |conversion|settlement| absolute| %|
| | |period | | | |
+-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+
|Swap | | |Cash | 2337993| 4.98 %|
+-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+
| | | |*Total* | 2337993| 4.98 %|
+-------+------------+----------+----------+---------+---------+
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
|X|Person subject to the notification obligation is not |
| |controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that|
| |directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the |
| |(underlying) issuer (1.). |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
| |Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the |
| |ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: |
+-+------------------------------------------------------------+
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+
|Name| % of voting| % of voting| Total of both (if at|
| | rights (if at| rights through| least 5% or more)|
| |least 3% or more)| instruments (if| |
| | | at least 5% or| |
| | | more)| |
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+
| | | | |
+----+-----------------+-----------------+---------------------+
*9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG*
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34
para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general
meeting:
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| Proportion of voting| Proportion of|Total of both|
| rights| instruments| |
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
| %| %| %|
+------------------------+-----------------------+-------------+
*10. Other explanatory remarks:*
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
|Rye Bay European Master Fund Limited is a fund managed by Rye |
|Bay Capital LLP. The previous disclosure of 5.28% was made by |
|Rye Bay Capital LLP on 23/03/2018 to the AFM as Instone's home|
|member state at the time was the Netherlands. |
+--------------------------------------------------------------+
Date
+-----------+
|23 Dec 2020|
+-----------+
